The Arizona Diamondbacks released their 2024 promotional giveaway calendar on Sunday, featuring bobbleheads, T-shirts, jerseys, replica rings and more.

When the Philadelphia Phillies come to town in a rematch of the 2023 NLCS, the first 20,000 fans will be given an NL Champions replica ring on Aug. 10.

The reigning National League champions will open their season at home against the Colorado Rockies on March 28, where the first 40,000 fans will receive NL champions rally towels.

Opening Weekend festivities continue when the first 20,000 fans will be given an NL champions T-shirt on March 29. A Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans the following day on March 30.

On April 13, the Diamondbacks take on the St. Louis Cardinals and an Alek Thomas T-shirt will be distributed to the first 20,000 fans. The shirt will commemorate his game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of NLCS Game 4.

The first 20,000 fans on May 4 will receive a Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove Award bobblehead. Moreno won his first Gold Glove Award last season when he produced a league-leading +9 caught stealings above average.

May 18 is Mexican Heritage Night, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a Mexican flag cap before the D-backs take on the Detroit Tigers.

On May 25, the first 20,000 fans will receive a red replica jersey before a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

When the Chicago White Sox visit on June 15, the first 20,000 fans will be handed a T-shirt celebrating Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno all hitting home runs in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 3. On Father’s Day on June 16, the first 15,000 dads will receive a special D-backs Father’s Day Polo shirt.

The D-backs play the Oakland Athletics on June 29 and the first 20,000 fans will receive a Marte bat flip bobblehead.

Star Wars Night on July 13 will see the first 20,000 fans receive the Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper bobblehead before the D-backs take on Gurriel’s old team the Toronto Blue Jays.

Other celebratory nights include Pride Night on June 14 against the White Sox, Native American Recognition Day on June 15 versus the White Sox, the D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony on July 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Faith and Family Night on Aug. 9 versus the Phillies and Hispanic Heritage Weekend from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 when Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers come to town.

D-backs 2024 Promotional Calendar:

March 28 NL champions rally towels First 40,000 fans March 29 NL champions tee First 20,000 fans March 29 Postgame fireworks March 30 Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead First 20,000 fans April 12 Postgame fireworks April 13 Alek Thomas tee First 20,000 fans May 3 Postgame fireworks May 4 Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove bobblehead First 20,000 fans May 18 Mexican Heritage Night Mexican flag cap First 15,000 fans May 25 Replica alternate jersey First 20,000 fans June 14 Pride Night June 15 4-home run player tee First 20,000 fans June 16 Father’s Day polo shirt First 15,000 fans June 29 Ketel Marte bat flip bobblehead First 20,000 fans July 13 Star Wars Night Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper bobblehead First 20,000 fans July 27 D-backs Hall of Fame ceremony August 9 Faith and Family Night – postgame concert August 10 NL champions replica ring First 20,000 fans Aug. 30 – Sept. 1 Hispanic Heritage Weekend

