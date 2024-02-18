Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks release 2024 promotional calendar, replica ring night vs. Phillies

Feb 18, 2024, 3:16 PM

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The first 40,000 fans will receive NL champions rally towels when the Diamondbacks open their season on March 28. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) The first 20,000 fans will receive the NL champions T-shirt on March 29. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) A Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead will be given out to the first 20,000 fans on March 30. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) An Alek Thomas T-shirt will be given out to the first 20,000 fans on April 13. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) A Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove bobblehead will be given out to the first 20,000 fans on May 4.(Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) May 18 is Mexican Heritage Night, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a Mexican flag cap before the D-backs take on Detroit. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) On May 25, the first 20,000 fans will receive a red replica jersey before a matchup with the Miami Marlins. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) On June 15, the first 20,000 fans will be handed a T-shirt celebrating Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno all hitting home runs in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 3. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications) The Father’s Day polo shirt will be available for the first 15,000 dads in attendance on June 16. (Arizona Diamondbacks Communications)

The Arizona Diamondbacks released their 2024 promotional giveaway calendar on Sunday, featuring bobbleheads, T-shirts, jerseys, replica rings and more.

When the Philadelphia Phillies come to town in a rematch of the 2023 NLCS, the first 20,000 fans will be given an NL Champions replica ring on Aug. 10.

The reigning National League champions will open their season at home against the Colorado Rockies on March 28, where the first 40,000 fans will receive NL champions rally towels.

Opening Weekend festivities continue when the first 20,000 fans will be given an NL champions T-shirt on March 29. A Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead will be handed out to the first 20,000 fans the following day on March 30.

On April 13, the Diamondbacks take on the St. Louis Cardinals and an Alek Thomas T-shirt will be distributed to the first 20,000 fans. The shirt will commemorate his game-tying two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning of NLCS Game 4.

The first 20,000 fans on May 4 will receive a Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove Award bobblehead. Moreno won his first Gold Glove Award last season when he produced a league-leading +9 caught stealings above average.

May 18 is Mexican Heritage Night, and the first 15,000 fans will receive a Mexican flag cap before the D-backs take on the Detroit Tigers.

On May 25, the first 20,000 fans will receive a red replica jersey before a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

When the Chicago White Sox visit on June 15, the first 20,000 fans will be handed a T-shirt celebrating Geraldo Perdomo, Ketel Marte, Christian Walker and Gabriel Moreno all hitting home runs in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in NLDS Game 3. On Father’s Day on June 16, the first 15,000 dads will receive a special D-backs Father’s Day Polo shirt.

The D-backs play the Oakland Athletics on June 29 and the first 20,000 fans will receive a Marte bat flip bobblehead.

Star Wars Night on July 13 will see the first 20,000 fans receive the Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper bobblehead before the D-backs take on Gurriel’s old team the Toronto Blue Jays.

Other celebratory nights include Pride Night on June 14 against the White Sox, Native American Recognition Day on June 15 versus the White Sox, the D-backs Hall of Fame Ceremony on July 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Faith and Family Night on Aug. 9 versus the Phillies and Hispanic Heritage Weekend from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1 when Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers come to town.

D-backs 2024 Promotional Calendar:

March 28

NL champions rally towels

First 40,000 fans

March 29

NL champions tee

First 20,000 fans

March 29

Postgame fireworks

March 30

Corbin Carroll Rookie of the Year bobblehead

First 20,000 fans

April 12

Postgame fireworks

April 13

Alek Thomas tee

First 20,000 fans

May 3

Postgame fireworks

May 4

Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove bobblehead

First 20,000 fans

May 18

Mexican Heritage Night

Mexican flag cap

First 15,000 fans

May 25

Replica alternate jersey

First 20,000 fans

June 14

Pride Night

June 15

4-home run player tee

First 20,000 fans

June 16

Father’s Day polo shirt

First 15,000 fans

June 29

Ketel Marte bat flip bobblehead

First 20,000 fans

July 13

Star Wars Night

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Stormtrooper bobblehead

First 20,000 fans

July 27

D-backs Hall of Fame ceremony

August 9

Faith and Family Night – postgame concert

August 10

NL champions replica ring

First 20,000 fans

Aug. 30 – Sept. 1

Hispanic Heritage Weekend

