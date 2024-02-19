Close
Suns’ Kevin Durant, Devin Booker highlights from highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game

Feb 18, 2024, 7:59 PM | Updated: 9:08 pm

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA All-Star basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker found space for a couple highlight moments during the highest-scoring NBA All-Star Game in history Sunday in Indianapolis.

Durant finished a reverse layup mid-air from Oklahoma City guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s lob early in the first quarter, two of his Western Conference-leading 12 points at the break.

Booker threw down an alley-oop from Lakers superstar LeBron James, which he already posted on his Instagram story by halftime, although his moment of the first half was a full-court dime to Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards over a less than enthused defense.

Durant later had a couple moments with Eastern Conference guards, as Atlanta’s Trae Young pushed the ball between the seven-footer’s legs to set up his own floater. Durant drove past Milwaukee’s Damian Lillard for a layup and hit him with  a “too small” gesture in one of the few moments of trash talk during the opening half.

Of course, the two Suns both knocked down midrange jumpers over defenders.

The East led the way 104-89 at the break, as the NBA reverted back to its East vs. West format instead of using team captains.

Booker kept the assists coming in the second half from behind the back passes to another full-court heave.

Booker finished with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals off the bench, while Durant finished with 18 points, five assists and five boards.

The Eastern Conference set a record with 211 points in a 211-186 victory. Lillard won the 2024 Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP after dropping 39 points, including 11 triples and multiple half-court shots.

The Suns return to action Thursday at the Dallas Mavericks.

Ann Meyers Drysdale

Ann Meyers Drysdale, the Phoenix Mercury’s vice president and a color commentator for the Mercury and Suns, was presented with the 2024 Kobe and Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award during the opening half. Drysdale was honored for “continued contributions to the advancement of girls’ and women’s basketball.”

