Bradley Beal on track to return to Suns’ lineup after All-Star break, per report

Feb 18, 2024, 8:41 PM | Updated: 9:06 pm

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after drawing a foul from Onyeka Okongwu #17 of the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on February 02, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BY DAMON ALLRED


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal is “on track” to return to the lineup for a Thursday matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas after dealing with nose and hamstring troubles, according to azcentral’s Duane Rankin.

Beal has dealt with a nasal fracture since Jan. 26 when he took a charge against Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner. He never missed a game due to the fracture, instead playing with a mask in nine games.

Beal also tweaked his left hamstring early in a matchup with the Sacramento Kings last Tuesday. He missed the rest of that game as well as the Detroit Pistons game the next day with the hamstring injury.

With the injuries piling up as the Suns hit the All-Star break, Beal used the opportunity to get right, undergoing a procedure to fix the nose, according to Rankin, who added that the hamstring wouldn’t keep Beal from playing Thursday in Dallas “barring any setbacks.”

Prior to the break, Beal was starting to look like his All-Star self, posting 43- and 30-point games while playing with the mask. He had just one game of at least 30 points in a Suns uniform prior to the nasal fracture.

The Suns entered the break at No. 5 in the West riding a 14-4 stretch with 27 games remaining before the playoffs.

