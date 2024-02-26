Top draft prospect and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is skipping the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine to better prepare for his rookie season and not the draft, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Breer later clarified that Harrison will be in Indianapolis for interviews but is forgoing any combine testing.

The news of Harrison opting against the combine comes after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that USC quarterback and potential No. 1 pick Caleb Williams won’t be throwing or working out until the Trojans’ pro day, though the signal caller would still be in Indianapolis to meet with teams.

According to Breer, Harrison has yet to hire an agent and hasn’t been working on his pre-combine training. Instead, he’s focused on Year 1 in the NFL.

He can simply tell NFL teams to turn on the tape — how he runs a 40, or a three-cone drill, or routes on air probably won’t change how high he’s going to go. His sterling reputation as a worker and a person also give Harrison even more flexibility here. That allows everyone to view Harrison’s plan as strictly a business decision, made with an eye towards having a great rookie year, rather than as some reflection on his character.

In each of his final two seasons at Ohio State, the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder put up at least 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Throw in the wideout’s work ethic, character and the fact that his dad is Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison and his stock soars even more.

How does Marvin Harrison Jr. skipping the NFL Scouting Combine impact the Cardinals’s 2024 draft?

Short answer: It really doesn’t.

Harrison continues to be the name linked the most to the Arizona Cardinals’ No. 4 pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft this April.

In the continuously updated Arizona Sports Mock Draft Tracker, Harrison is far and away the leader in the clubhouse with 61 of the 96 mock drafts tallied pairing the wide receiver with the Cardinals at No. 4 overall.

If that were to come to fruition this April, it would be viewed as a home run by many given Arizona’s need to add a big target and a No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Harrison deciding to skip the combine entirely makes sense considering there are two other receivers — Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers — who are viewed as top-10 draft picks but might not have a path to jumping Harrison on any big boards even if they participate at the combine.

As Arizona’s roster stands Monday, the WRs room is headlined by Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore and Zach Pascal with Hollywood Brown (unrestricted) and Greg Dortch (exclusive rights) testing free agency this offseason.

Adding a player of Harrison’s caliber could go a long way in taking that next offensive step in Year 2 under head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort.

