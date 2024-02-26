Former Arizona Diamondback Nick Ahmed signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Baggerly.

The 33-year-old spent 10 years with the Diamondbacks, winning two gold gloves during his tenure playing shortstop in Arizona. Ahmed was a fan favorite, donning the nickname “Slick Nick” for his above-average defensive performances in the infield.

He was designated for assignment by Arizona on Sep. 5 during the final stretch of the 2023 season so the Diamondbacks could call up Jordan Lawlar.

He was released a few days later by the team on Sep. 10.

“I’ve spent a lot of time here. Gave it my all. … Ten years and ripping the band-aid off in 10 minutes,” Ahmed said after getting DFA’d. “Mike Hazen told me with Torey and just explained they’re gonna call up Lawlar and try to put out a better lineup against left-handed pitching. I didn’t do a very good job this year, obviously, hitting specifically against lefties. So I get it, I didn’t do my job well enough.”

Ahmed had a .210 batting average in 212 plate appearances before being released last season.

Ahmed was acquired by Arizona in 2013 as part of the trade that sent then-franchise cornerstone Justin Upton to the Atlanta Braves.

Ahmed, over time, became the prize of the trade, as he played 888 games in Arizona, while Upton only played 303 games in Atlanta.

During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Ahmed was arguably the game’s best defensive shortstop, winning back-to-back Gold Glove Awards.

During those two seasons, he accumulated 44 defensive runs saved, the best amongst all major league shortstops.