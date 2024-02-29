Phoenix Suns guards Bradley Beal (left hamstring injury management) and Eric Gordon (left groin soreness) will not play Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.

Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic (right ankle sprain) is available, while guard Nassir Little (left knee inflammation) and wing Damion Lee (right meniscus surgery) have been ruled out.

Beal has missed the past four games with the hamstring issue suffered in a win over the Sacramento Kings just before the NBA All-Star break on Feb. 13.

This season, Beal has appeared in 30 games and is averaging 18.2 points on 49.5% shooting and 36.3% from deep.

Gordon meanwhile is missing a second straight game with a groin issue. Starting 24 of his 49 games played, Gordon is averaging 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and one steal per game.

Nurkic meanwhile will play despite dealing with a right ankle sprain. After sitting out of the second game of Phoenix’s back-to-back two games prior, Nurkic returned to action Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 18 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists.

The big man is averaging 11.8 points on 51.8% shooting to go along with 10.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and one block per game.

The Suns are back in action Thursday night against the Rockets. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

Follow @AZSports