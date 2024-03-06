Close
PHOENIX SUNS

Suns injury report: Jusuf Nurkic in, Devin Booker out vs. Nuggets

Mar 5, 2024, 6:52 PM | Updated: 6:55 pm

Jusuf Nurkic...

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns after a 127-109 Suns win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic will play on Tuesday against the Denver Nuggets after being listed as questionable with right calf tightness, head coach Frank Vogel said pregame.

Devin Booker, Josh Okogie and Nassir Little are out.

Nurkic is coming off a career-high performance of 31 rebounds against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Sunday loss by the Suns.

His status was of intrigue considering he went toe-to-toe with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in the teams’ last meeting on Dec. 1, scoring a season-high 31 points in 33 minutes of a Phoenix defeat. Jokic scored 21 in that game but added 16 assists.

Booker’s status for the upcoming Suns-Nuggets game is no surprise. He is expected to miss a game or two more at minimum due to a right ankle sprain.

Okogie missed the last game on Sunday with an abdominal strain, while Little has been sidelined with left knee inflammation.

Denver’s injury report for the game at Ball Arena is clean with the exception of forward Vlatko Cancar out due to left knee surgery.

Likewise, Phoenix still lists Damion Lee as out due to knee surgery that has kept him sidelined so far this season.

