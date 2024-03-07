Devin Booker remains out due to injury for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, as do backup wings Josh Okogie and Nassir Little.

Phoenix enters the home game with those three, plus rehabbing Damion Lee (meniscus surgery recovery), on the injured list.

Toronto is equally hit by injuries, with All-Star Scottie Barnes out after undergoing surgery to repair a hand fracture. Bruce Brown, acquired at the trade deadline in the Pascal Siakam deal, is out with knee inflammation. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is also out with a torn ligament in his hand.

Second-year wing Ochai Agbaji (knee) is questionable to play for the Raptors. He had been in the starting lineup the past two games after Barnes’ hand injury.

Forward Jalen McDaniels was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as questionable due to an illness.

Without Booker, the Suns ended a two-game skid Tuesday with an overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Durant led the team with 35 points but on 14-of-34 shooting, while Grayson Allen added 28 boosted by eight made threes.

The Raptors have lost three of their last four games and are coming off a 139-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Toronto is paced by R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were traded to Toronto this season in a blockbuster that sent O.G. Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

Barrett has averaged 20.5 points on 55% shooting in 25 games since landing with the Raptors, and he’s shooting 41% from three in that span.

Quickley is averaging 17.4 points. He’s also unlocked his passing by averaging 6.1 assists in 27 games with Toronto. Quickley averages 3.3 assists per game for his career.

