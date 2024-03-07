Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

PHOENIX SUNS

Suns and Raptors clash without injured stars Devin Booker, Scottie Barnes

Mar 7, 2024, 8:21 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates his basket with forward Josh Okogie during the secon...

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates his basket with forward Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Devin Booker remains out due to injury for the Phoenix Suns on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors, as do backup wings Josh Okogie and Nassir Little.

Phoenix enters the home game with those three, plus rehabbing Damion Lee (meniscus surgery recovery), on the injured list.

Toronto is equally hit by injuries, with All-Star Scottie Barnes out after undergoing surgery to repair a hand fracture. Bruce Brown, acquired at the trade deadline in the Pascal Siakam deal, is out with knee inflammation. Starting center Jakob Poeltl is also out with a torn ligament in his hand.

Second-year wing Ochai Agbaji (knee) is questionable to play for the Raptors. He had been in the starting lineup the past two games after Barnes’ hand injury.

RELATED STORIES

Forward Jalen McDaniels was added to the injury report Thursday and listed as questionable due to an illness.

Without Booker, the Suns ended a two-game skid Tuesday with an overtime win against the Denver Nuggets. Kevin Durant led the team with 35 points but on 14-of-34 shooting, while Grayson Allen added 28 boosted by eight made threes.

The Raptors have lost three of their last four games and are coming off a 139-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. Toronto is paced by R.J. Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who were traded to Toronto this season in a blockbuster that sent O.G. Anunoby to the New York Knicks.

Barrett has averaged 20.5 points on 55% shooting in 25 games since landing with the Raptors, and he’s shooting 41% from three in that span.

Quickley is averaging 17.4 points. He’s also unlocked his passing by averaging 6.1 assists in 27 games with Toronto. Quickley averages 3.3 assists per game for his career.

Phoenix Suns

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns...

Arizona Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns’ reported meniscus injury could threaten T-Wolves’ place atop standings

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is out with torn meniscus injury to his knee. Will the T-Wolves hold atop the NBA standings?

33 minutes ago

Ish Wainright #12 of the Phoenix Suns reacts after a teammate scored against the Los Angeles Lakers...

Arizona Sports

Ish Wainright is feeling good to be back home, locked in to familiar role with Suns

Ish Wainright is back with the Phoenix Suns, providing his services in a role he is extremely familiar with.

16 hours ago

The Suns' Jusuf Nurkic posts up Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets...

Dan Bickley

Jusuf Nurkic has lived up to hype as Suns’ answer to Nikola Jokic

Jusuf Nurkic has embraced the role of agitator for the Phoenix Suns, especially in matchups against the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic.

17 hours ago

Follow @AZSports...

Character Counts

Bradley Beal hooked up Devin Booker fans who supported Suns in Denver

Suns fans who showed up to in Devin Booker jerseys at Ball Arena in Denver got a special gift from Bradley Beal afterward.

18 hours ago

...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Kevin Durant showed his greatness in Phoenix Suns win over Denver Nuggets

Wolf and Paul Calvisi discuss Kevin Durant showing his greatness in the Phoenix Suns win over the Denver Nuggets.

23 hours ago

Rex Chapman...

Kevin Zimmerman

Rex Chapman’s book chronicling drug addiction battle was written for his kids

Former Phoenix Suns guard Rex Chapman discussed his book about his drug addiction battles on Bickley & Marotta.

24 hours ago

Suns and Raptors clash without injured stars Devin Booker, Scottie Barnes