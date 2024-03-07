Close
Arizona Cardinals reportedly extend tender to receiver Greg Dortch

Mar 7, 2024, 1:16 PM | Updated: 1:20 pm

Greg Dortch during practice...

Arizona Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch at practice (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

(Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Kevin Zimmerman's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN ZIMMERMAN


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals extended a tender to receiver Greg Dortch on Thursday, lining up the exclusive rights free agent to return for 2024, reports OverTheCap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald.

Dortch cannot negotiate with other teams and can sign the tender for the league minimum.

NFL teams have until the new league year next Wednesday to extend the tender to exclusive rights free agents who have less than three accrued seasons in their career. It’s a qualifying offer that will keep them from entering unrestricted free agency.

Dortch barely qualified as an exclusive rights free agent with 16 games played each of the past two seasons but only five games in 2021. One more game on the active roster that 2021 season would have made him no longer eligible to be an exclusive rights free agent.

The receiver and defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter, the Cardinals’ 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner, are the only exclusive rights free agents on Arizona’s roster.

Dortch had his hand in several phases of Arizona’s attack, serving as a punt and kick returner the past two seasons on top of his role as a slot receiver. Dortch made 24 catches on 41 targets for 280 yards last season, scoring two touchdowns.

The shifty 5-foot-7 receiver was more productive in 2022 with two touchdowns and 467 receiving yards on 52 receptions while playing more often with starting quarterback Kyler Murray. Dortch was second in the NFL with a catch percentage of 81.3% (52 receptions on 64 targets), per NextGenStats.com.

While receiver Hollywood Brown could leave in free agency, Arizona has rookie Michael Wilson back and could draft a No. 1 wideout. Rondale Moore and Dortch will vie for snaps in the slot.

