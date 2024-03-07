NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs were on hand with Suns chairman Mat Ishbia on Thursday to help announce the city of Phoenix’s hosting of the 2027 NBA All-Star Game.

“Phoenix is the ultimate basketball destination and we are excited for fans from around the world to experience our amazing city,” Ishbia said in a statement. “We will provide an NBA All-Star Weekend unlike any other, showcasing the passion of our fans, our city and everything that we’re building here. Thank you to the NBA and the entire Phoenix community for rallying together to bring this marquee event to Phoenix and show the world what we are all about.”

It is the fourth time the event has been held in the Valley. Phoenix previously hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1975, 1995 and 2009.

The NBA All-Star Game is coming to Phoenix in 2027!@KellanOlson breaks down today’s announcements and comments from commissioner Adam Silver, Suns chairman Mat Ishbia and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs: pic.twitter.com/oUjK28uovF — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 8, 2024

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum hosted the 1975 game, while the Suns’ current arena has held the 1995 and 2009 versions while named as America West Arena and then US Airways Center, respectively.

In those three games, four All-Star MVPs have been honored: the New York Knicks’ Walt “Clyde” Frazier (1975), the Sacramento Kings’ Mitch Richmond (1995), and a co-honor of the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant and the Phoenix Suns’ Shaquille O’Neal (2009).

The events will start on Feb. 19 with the NBA Rising Stars game for top rookies and second-year players. All-Star Saturday Night is on Feb. 20 with the Skills Challenge, the 3-Point Challenge and Slam Dunk contest. The All-Star Game will cap festivities on Feb. 31.

Other events include NBA All-Star Practice, NBA Cares events through local partnerships, the All-Star Celebrity Game and an All-Star fan fest with basketball programming and entertainment as well as up-close access to NBA players, legends and celebrities.

“We are excited to welcome the NBA and basketball fans to the great state of Arizona for NBA All-Star 2027. Arizona is a premier destination for sports and entertainment, and we look forward to showing fans everything that our state has to offer,” Hobbs said in a statement. “Mat Ishbia and the Phoenix Suns have elevated Phoenix as one of the greatest basketball cities in the world and we are so proud to host this iconic event together.”

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs said the estimated economical impact for this event on the city is $400 million. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) March 7, 2024

In June, the Mercury, along with the arena and the city, were named hosts of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game.

This season’s NBA All-Star Game was held in Indianapolis.

The 2025 version will be hosted in San Francisco at Chase Center, the home of the Golden State Warriors. The Los Angeles Clippers’ under-construction arena is scheduled to welcome the event in 2026.

