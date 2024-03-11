Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks C Tucker Barnhart’s Opening Day started at dawn of spring training

Mar 10, 2024, 5:29 PM

Tucker Barnhart...

Tucker Barnhart of the Arizona Diamondbacks during spring training at Salt River Fields. (Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

(Arizona Sports Photo/Alex Weiner)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

SCOTTSDALE — This has not been a typical spring training in various ways for 33-year-old catcher Tucker Barnhart with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For the first time in a decade, Barnhart is a non-roster invitee battling for a spot on a major league roster after more than nine years of service time. He and Jose Herrera are Arizona’s options for backup catcher behind Gabriel Moreno, the only two backstops in big league camp after Adrian Del Castillo’s reassignment to minor league camp on Sunday.

“I’d be lying if I said (this spring spring wasn’t different). The thing for me was in years past, it’s been coming to spring training in shape and ready to play but then kind of working through things and and getting ready for Opening Day on March 28, or whenever it is,” Barnhart told Arizona Sports.

“This year to me, in my opinion, I came to spring training looking at February — whatever the first game was — as my Opening Day. So it’s definitely turned into more of a game-like feel in terms of regular season for now.”

Barnhart made a name for himself as a premier defensive backstop with the Cincinnati Reds, winning Gold Gloves in 2017 and 2020. He signed a two-year major league deal with the Cubs last season, but Chicago released him in August after he produced a .542 OPS.

RELATED STORIES

Back on the market, Barnhart looked for a spot where he could compete and win, leading him to a minor league contract with Arizona after its World Series run.

“It made the most sense, the best team that had an option to go to,” Barnhart said. “At this point in my career, I want to win.”

Barnhart has only played in two postseason games in his career, which came in the wild card round of the expanded 2020 playoff bracket.

Manager Torey Lovullo has said he’s looking for consistency receiving, blocking and following game plans for his backup catcher, someone trusted to start 40 or so games.

“Just the calmness to his game,” Lovullo said of Barnhart. “The ability to go behind the plate and stay with the umpire, work with what’s going on up on the mound, developing relationships, evaluate what’s happening, what’s working, what’s not and then continuing to go back to the drawing board inning-to-inning.

“So it’s been very impressive. I think there’s just an ease to his game and the way he approaches his job.”

The Diamondbacks don’t have a catcher with Barnhart’s credentials in the organization. At 24, Moreno is an emerging franchise backstop who won his first Gold Glove and picked up offensively down the stretch last season and into the playoffs. When he didn’t start last year, the Diamondbacks were a sub-.500 club, and he was sorely missed while on the injured list with a shoulder issue during Arizona’s downward spiral in late July and early August.

Herrera has the benefit of continuity with the staff from his major league experience over the past two years, although Barnhart caught free agent signee Eduardo Rodriguez with the 2022 Detroit Tigers.

“Just catch the way I know I can,” Barnhart said is key to making the team. “I know I can compete and contribute offensively but for me it’s about managing the staff, it’s about helping young guys, offering input to Gabi and Jose as much as I can, just developing relationships with the pitchers and letting everything else play out.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Sonny Gray...

Arizona Sports

Sonny Gray was down to Diamondbacks, Reds and Cardinals in free agency

Rarely does an MLB free agent signee open up about the teams whom he decided between, but Sonny Gray took fans deeper into that decision.

57 minutes ago

Cole Roberts...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks’ Cole Roberts exchanges lineup with father, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Fathers and sons exchanging lineup cards at Diamondbacks spring training is becoming an annual tradition, and that custom continued Sunday.

5 hours ago

Jordan Lawlar...

Jesse Morrison

Arizona Diamondbacks option top prospect Jordan Lawlar to Triple-A Reno

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned five players to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, including top prospect Jordan Lawlar.

7 hours ago

Eduardo Rodriguez...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Rodriguez feels 80% there as he works toward in-season form

Saturday was more like it for Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, who had his sharpest start of spring training against the Reds.

1 day ago

Nick Gordon celebrates a home run against the Chicago White Sox in the eighth inning at Guaranteed ...

David Veenstra

Miami Marlins’ Nick Gordon says he doesn’t believe the moon is real

Miami Marlins utility man Nick Gordon said he doesn't believe the moon is real during a spring training interview.

1 day ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly feels on track with slower spring training ramp up

For the first time since the World Series, Merrill Kelly was back on the hill in a game for the Diamondbacks Friday at Salt River Fields.

2 days ago

Diamondbacks C Tucker Barnhart’s Opening Day started at dawn of spring training