Grayson Allen hits most 3s over 2-game stretch in Suns history, Phoenix defeats Toronto

Mar 7, 2024, 9:31 PM | Updated: 9:49 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


No Phoenix Suns player has hit as many 3-pointers in a two-game stretch as wing Grayson Allen, who only needed a half to accomplish the milestone in Thursday’s 120-113 win over the Toronto Raptors at Footprint Center.

Allen hit eight 3s for the second straight game, scoring a career-high 26 first-half points to lead the Suns (36-26). Kevin Durant finished with 35 points for the game, and Bradley Beal dropped 20. Phoenix finished the game hitting 15-of-35 triples.

Allen drilled 7-of-8 shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter for 21 points, setting a franchise record for 3-pointers in a period. Allen even missed his first shot but made seven straight to close out the quarter. He finished two 3-pointers short of the NBA record for 3s in a quarter set by Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

This followed a performance in which he hit 8-of-12 triples Tuesday in a 117-107 overtime win at the Denver Nuggets.

The 28-year-old hit his eighth 3 in the second period and had a couple opportunities to capture the record before the break. Eight triples matched a Suns record for a single half.

He finished 8-for-14 from deep, two shy of breaking the franchise record for a single game.

Allen, in his first season with the franchise, has reached the franchise record with nine 3s twice already, most recently on Jan. 16 against the Sacramento Kings. He is the only player in team history with multiple games of nine 3s.

Allen is shooting as well as anyone in the league, leading the NBA at 47.1% entering Thursday.

The Suns have a two-game winning streak going with four of their next five games against the best of the Eastern Conference. They host the Boston Celtics on Saturday before hitting the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers, Celtics, Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks.

