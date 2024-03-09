Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker is questionable to play against the Boston Celtics on Saturday after missing three straight games with an ankle sprain.

Frank Vogel told reporters after practice that Friday was Booker’s first time getting back into on-court work, and the team will monitor how he responds on Saturday.

He also said Booker would likely be listed as doubtful before he was upgraded to questionable when the official injury report dropped.

Vogel added that Booker is considered day-to-day going forward, and Phoenix is hopeful he can return to the lineup during the four-game road trip that starts Monday in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

Damion Lee (meniscus), Nassir Little (knee) and Josh Okogie (abdomen) all remain out.

When the Suns host the Celtics on Saturday, it will be the first of two matchups with the Eastern Conference powerhouse in a span of three games as the Suns travel to Boston for a Thursday matchup.