Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has water turned off after he doesn’t pay utility bill

Mar 9, 2024, 1:00 PM

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at...

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at Mullett Arena on January 09, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has been settling in on and off the ice since getting called up from the Tucson Roadrunners in January.

The 2021 ninth overall pick has eight goals and 17 points through 27 NHL appearances this season and recorded his first career three-point NHL game last Sunday.

But while the Coyotes right winger is making the most of his time on the ice, adjusting to life in the desert has brought on its own set of challenges for the Edmonton native.

Guenther and roommate and teammate Jack McBain did not pay their utility bill and had their water shut off earlier this week.

“I think we’re kind of the laughingstock of the team as far as our living situation goes,” Guenther told NHL Network’s NHL Tonight on Wednesday.

The two started living together last year and did not know each other beforehand.

“The water shut off on us yesterday we weren’t paying the bills, so we got that covered, but no we have some fun. It’s a good time,” Guenther added.

“I mean you don’t realize how much you need the water until you go brush your teeth and you don’t have water.”

Guenther clarified there was a mishap when paying the bills.

“We thought the electricity and the water was kind of a two-in-one and turns out it wasn’t.”

Guenther said they didn’t receive any notifications and the two went “14 or 16 hours” with no water. Guenther said he and McBain “battled through it,” and the two were using bottled water to clean off their dishes.

“We thought we’d probably have to go a couple more months and then they shut it off,” Guenther said. “They shut it off pretty quick but it’s nice we got it back on.”

