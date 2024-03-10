Kevin Durant has dropped at least 35 points in three straight games, scoring a season-high 45 in a 117-107 loss against the Boston Celtics on Saturday at Footprint Center.

Durant had 32 through three periods, but the Suns without Devin Booker (ankle) trailed by as many as 15 against the league’s top team by record. The 14-time All-Star scored eight points in less than two minutes during a stretch of the fourth quarter to bring Phoenix back within five, including an and-1 jumper with a foul called on Al Horford.

But Boston (49-14) held onto its lead until the final horn, ending a two-game Suns (37-27) winning streak. Bradley Beal had 25 points and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 29.

Durant scored 35 apiece in wins over the Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors entering Saturday’s matchup. He is only the second player 35 years or older in NBA history with three straight 35-point games after LeBron James, according to ESPN.

Saturday also marked Durant’s fifth 40-point game of the year, as he shot 18-for-26 from the floor and added 10 rebounds and six assists.

He entered the game 135 points shy of surpassing Shaquille O’Neal for No. 8 on the all-time scoring list.

The Suns will hit the road for a four-game trip, starting Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

