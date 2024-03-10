Close
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks’ Cole Roberts exchanges lineup with father, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts

Mar 10, 2024, 3:48 PM

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts embraces Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Cole Roberts. (X Photo/@Dodgers)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Fathers and sons exchanging lineup cards at Arizona Diamondbacks spring training games is becoming an annual tradition, and on Sunday, that custom continued at Camelback Ranch.

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts met his son, D-backs prospect Cole Roberts, at home plate and embraced him as they exchanged lineup cards. Cole Roberts was on the D-backs’ traveling squad and is in minor league camp this spring.

The elder Roberts told reporters before the game he would cheer if his son went yard during the game.

Cole Roberts received his chance to pinch hit during the ninth inning against Dodgers left-hander John Rooney, but he grounded out to shortstop to end Sunday’s ballgame.

The D-backs signed Roberts as an undrafted free agent after the 2023 MLB Draft. He previously played at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, where his father has managed the Dodgers since 2016.

In both 2022 and 2023, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo exchanged lineups with his son, Chicago Cubs minor league coach Nick Lovullo, before a game at spring training. Nick Lovullo will manage the High-A South Bend Cubs this season, his first managerial role with one of Chicago’s full-season affiliates as he follows his dad’s footsteps.

