ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Humberto Castellanos among 6 Arizona Diamondbacks optioned to minor league camp

Mar 14, 2024, 3:32 PM

Humberto Castellanos #54 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the game ag...

Humberto Castellanos #54 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field on April 17, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Diamondbacks reassigned six players to minor league camp on Thursday, including right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos.

The roster is down to 40 players in major league camp.

In addition to Castellanos, Arizona reassigned: left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, right-handed pitchers Josh Green and Ricky Karcher, infielder Andrés Chaparro and outfielder Albert Almora Jr.

In four games this spring, Castellanos is 1-0 and has not allowed a run. Over 7.2 innings, the right hander gave up two hits, struck out three and walked one.

The Mexican international was claimed by the D-backs in 2021 and made 14 appearances in his first season. In 2021, he was 2–2 with a 4.93 ERA with 29 strikeouts over 45.2 innings pitched.

However, in 2022, he suffered a right elbow strain in May and later had season-ending Tommy John surgery. In 2022, he posted a 3–2 record and 5.68 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 44.1 innings pitched. He spent all of 2023 recovering his elbow and did not see any action.

“Humberto Castellanos basically spent most of the last 18 months basically trying to rehab from an elbow injury,” assistant general manager Mike Fitzgerald said.

“He showed up looking like a new human. He went down and pitched in winter ball this winter. He’s had a tough, tough road back. I know a lot of guys have been talking about Corbin Martin’s road back as well. I think both of those guys … they’re two really fierce competitors and seeing them get the chance to climb back up into the heightened competitive space as opposed to kind of just going through those rehab motions has been cool to see. I think both of those guys stand out in terms of how they attacked their rehab and put themselves in a spot to come into this spring and compete and show us the progress they’ve made.”

Karcher, who signed a minor league contract with the D-backs last November, made his MLB debut while pitching for the Cincinnati Reds last season. He tossed a scoreless inning and recorded a save in the Reds’ 5-4 win over the Royals on June 12.

Almora Jr., a former first-round selection by the Chicago Cubs, scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series to give the Cubs their first World Series victory since 1908. He signed a minor league deal with Arizona last month.

