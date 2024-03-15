Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA COYOTES

Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again

Mar 14, 2024, 7:26 PM

Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley, right, is greeted by defenseman Travis Dermott (33) after scor...

Arizona Coyotes center Logan Cooley, right, is greeted by defenseman Travis Dermott (33) after scoring on Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, March 14, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie midway through the second and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Thursday night.

Connor Ingram made 28 stops for Arizona, which also beat Detroit 4-0 last week.

Nick Bjugstad put the Coyotes up 3-1 in the third, and Clayton Keller added an empty-netter with 3:04 left.

The suddenly slumping Red Wings have slipped out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, losing seven straight games in regulation for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season and getting booed off the ice following the latest setback.

RELATED STORIES

Detroit had won a season-high six games before its current slide, putting the franchise in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Arizona won for just the fourth time in 22 games.

Detroit, which has gotten off to poor starts during its slump, gave up a goal on the first shot it allowed.

Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the first period on a power play, set up by Patrick Kane’s cross-ice pass, but they were not able to do much more offensively.

Detroit’s Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

The 19-year-old Cooley, drafted No. 3 overall in 2022, scored on a Red Wings power play early in the game, set up by 20-year-old teammate Dylan Guenther.

It was just the second time in 30 years that two players 20 or younger contributed to a short-handed goal and the first since Anaheim’s Brandon McMillan and Luca Sbisa did it in 2011.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

Red Wings. Host Buffalo on Saturday.

Arizona Coyotes

Arizona Coyotes CEO and president Xavier Gutierrez...

Associated Press

Arizona Coyotes cleared to bid on north Phoenix land for new arena

The Arizona Coyotes have the green light to bid on a tract of land in north Phoenix in their yearslong bid to build a new arena.

7 hours ago

Arizona Coyotes defenseman Josh Brown, left, and Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) compete for...

Associated Press

Penalty kill falters again, Coyotes lose to the Minnesota Wild

Nick Bjugstad had another goal against his hometown team but the Coyotes penalty kill couldn't contain the Minnesota Wild in a road loss.

2 days ago

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller...

Associated Press

Coyotes’ Clayton Keller scores twice in loss to Blackhawks, Colin Blackwell delivers hat trick

Colin Blackwell got his first hat trick and Connor Bedard had two goals, leading the Blackhawks to a victory over the Coyotes.

4 days ago

Dylan Guenther #11 of the Arizona Coyotes warms up before the NHL game against the Boston Bruins at...

David Veenstra

Arizona Coyotes’ Dylan Guenther has water turned off after he doesn’t pay utility bill

Arizona Coyotes' Dylan Guenther and teammate Jack McBain had their water turned off this week after they did not pay their utility bill.

5 days ago

Bill Armstrong...

Damon Allred

GM Bill Armstrong: Coyotes’ 3 deadline deals make way for younger contributors

Bill Armstrong joined Arizona Sports' Burns & Gambo on Friday after the team made three trades ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

6 days ago

Logan Cooley and Nick Bjugstad...

Associated Press

Coyotes blow out Red Wings behind Connor Ingram’s shutout

Connor Ingram made 28 saves to tie for the NHL shutout lead with six and the Arizona Coyotes won at home for the first time in six weeks.

6 days ago

Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again