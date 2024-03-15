Arizona Coyotes beat struggling Detroit Red Wings again

DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Logan Cooley had a short-handed goal in the first period, Michael Carcone broke a tie midway through the second and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 Thursday night.

Connor Ingram made 28 stops for Arizona, which also beat Detroit 4-0 last week.

Nick Bjugstad put the Coyotes up 3-1 in the third, and Clayton Keller added an empty-netter with 3:04 left.

The suddenly slumping Red Wings have slipped out of a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, losing seven straight games in regulation for the first time since early in the 2019-20 season and getting booed off the ice following the latest setback.

Detroit had won a season-high six games before its current slide, putting the franchise in a position to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Arizona won for just the fourth time in 22 games.

Detroit, which has gotten off to poor starts during its slump, gave up a goal on the first shot it allowed.

Lucas Raymond pulled the Red Wings into a 1-all tie late in the first period on a power play, set up by Patrick Kane’s cross-ice pass, but they were not able to do much more offensively.

Detroit’s Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

The 19-year-old Cooley, drafted No. 3 overall in 2022, scored on a Red Wings power play early in the game, set up by 20-year-old teammate Dylan Guenther.

It was just the second time in 30 years that two players 20 or younger contributed to a short-handed goal and the first since Anaheim’s Brandon McMillan and Luca Sbisa did it in 2011.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host New Jersey on Saturday.

Red Wings. Host Buffalo on Saturday.

