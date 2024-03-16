Close
GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY

Grand Canyon defeats Seattle U, advances to WAC Tournament final

Mar 15, 2024, 9:37 PM | Updated: 9:40 pm

Ray Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes drives past Alex Schumacher #0 of the Seattle Redhawk...

Ray Harrison #0 of the Grand Canyon Antelopes drives past Alex Schumacher #0 of the Seattle Redhawks in the second half of the semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Antelopes defeated the Redhawks 80-72. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

(Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster had 28 points in top-seeded Grand Canyon’s 80-72 victory over Seattle U in Friday night’s Western Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Grand Canyon will face the winner of Friday’s UT Arlington-Tarleton State semifinal in Saturday’s championship game.

Grant-Foster added six rebounds and three blocks for the Antelopes (28-4). Rayshon Harrison scored 17 points, going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 8 for 8 from the line. Lok Wur shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The fourth-seeded Redhawks (19-14, 1-1) were led by Alex Schumacher, who posted 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. John Christofilis added 12 points for Seattle U. Seyi Reiley had 11 points.

Grant-Foster scored 12 points in the first half and Grand Canyon went into halftime trailing 34-32. Grant-Foster’s 16-point second half helped Grand Canyon close out the eight-point victory.

