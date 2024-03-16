Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona State outfielder Kole Calhoun retires

Mar 16, 2024, 9:48 AM

Kole Calhoun #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single in the seventh inning against the Chicag...

Kole Calhoun #56 of the Arizona Diamondbacks hits a single in the seventh inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on July 25, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Arizona Sports

Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona State outfielder Kole Calhoun announced his retirement on Friday. The 36-year-old from Buckeye played 12 seasons in the major leagues.

Calhoun attended Buckeye Union High School and later played at Yavapai Community College before starring for the Sun Devils. During his senior season at ASU in 2010, he batted .321 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs over 61 games. Calhoun was also a teammate of Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly at Yavapai and ASU.

The Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the eighth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft and he played eight seasons in Anaheim before signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December 2019.

RELATED STORIES

Calhoun led the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Over 54 games, he slashed .226/.338/.526.

Injuries would get the better of him for most of 2021 as he underwent right knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus and later underwent another surgery due to a split hamstring tendon in his left leg.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 season and played 125 games for Texas. He slashed .196/.257/.330 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.

After spending the first part of 2023 in the minor leagues, he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in August. He played 43 games with the Guardians and batted .217 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

“The day has come that I announce my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Calhoun wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “I know how extremely lucky I am to even be able to say that. Baseball was always my dream and to make that my reality fills me with gratitude. I have loved this game since I can remember, so making this announcement weighs heavy on my heart. This day comes for all players eventually and I can honestly say that I have given this game everything I have and I walk away with no regrets.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kole Calhoun (@kole_calhoun56)

Arizona Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks game vs the Brewers was rained out on Friday. (Arizona Sports Photo/Felisa Cardena...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks-Brewers Cactus League matchup canceled due to rain

The Diamondbacks' matchup with the Brewers was canceled Friday due to inclement weather. Brandon Pfaadt was scheduled to start.

1 day ago

Humberto Castellanos #54 of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during the first inning of the game ag...

David Veenstra

Humberto Castellanos among 6 Arizona Diamondbacks optioned to minor league camp

The Arizona Diamondbacks reassigned six players to Minor League camp on Thursday, including right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos.

2 days ago

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly continues to iron out full arsenal with 2 starts remaining

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly felt good with his deep array of pitches agains the Rockies, his first opponent come regular season.

3 days ago

Zac Gallen...

Alex Weiner

Experienced mindset: Zac Gallen and the spring training balance when facing division rivals

D-backs ace Zac Gallen didn't want to show too much of his hand against a division opponent in spring training Tuesday against the Padres.

4 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks spring training...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks show potential Opening Day lineup at spring training

For the first time in spring training, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo wrote in his potential Opening Day lineup against the Athletics.

5 days ago

Corbin Carroll...

Kevin Zimmerman

Corbin Carroll is already a top-10 player, according to ESPN’s MLB Rank

Corbin Carroll seems firmly in the top-10 player discussion despite being 23. Four other Arizona Diamondbacks made ESPN's 2024 MLB Rank list.

5 days ago

Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona State outfielder Kole Calhoun retires