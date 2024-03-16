Former Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona State outfielder Kole Calhoun announced his retirement on Friday. The 36-year-old from Buckeye played 12 seasons in the major leagues.

Calhoun attended Buckeye Union High School and later played at Yavapai Community College before starring for the Sun Devils. During his senior season at ASU in 2010, he batted .321 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs over 61 games. Calhoun was also a teammate of Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly at Yavapai and ASU.

The Los Angeles Angels drafted him in the eighth round of the 2010 Major League Baseball draft and he played eight seasons in Anaheim before signing a two-year, $16 million contract with the Diamondbacks in December 2019.

Calhoun led the Diamondbacks with 16 home runs and 40 RBIs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Over 54 games, he slashed .226/.338/.526.

Injuries would get the better of him for most of 2021 as he underwent right knee surgery after suffering a torn meniscus and later underwent another surgery due to a split hamstring tendon in his left leg.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers prior to the 2022 season and played 125 games for Texas. He slashed .196/.257/.330 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.

After spending the first part of 2023 in the minor leagues, he was traded to the Cleveland Guardians in August. He played 43 games with the Guardians and batted .217 with six home runs and 25 RBIs.

“The day has come that I announce my retirement from Major League Baseball,” Calhoun wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. “I know how extremely lucky I am to even be able to say that. Baseball was always my dream and to make that my reality fills me with gratitude. I have loved this game since I can remember, so making this announcement weighs heavy on my heart. This day comes for all players eventually and I can honestly say that I have given this game everything I have and I walk away with no regrets.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kole Calhoun (@kole_calhoun56)

Follow @veenstra_david