Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen named Opening Day starter

Mar 18, 2024, 8:09 PM | Updated: 8:14 pm

Zac Gallen...

Zac Gallen, the Diamondbacks' Opening Day starter, pitches during the Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres at Peoria Sports Complex on March 12, 2024 in Peoria, Arizona. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports


The Arizona Diamondbacks named Zac Gallen the starter for Opening Day on March 28 when the Colorado Rockies come to Chase Field to start a four-game series.

It’s the second straight Opening Day with Gallen on the mound but first at home after starting the season at Dodger Stadium in 2023.

Gallen is coming off an All-Star season where he boasted a 17-9 record with a 3.47 ERA in 34 starts. He struck out 9.4 batters per nine innings and only allowed 22 home runs while striking out 220 en route to a third-place finish in NL Cy Young voting.

The D-backs ace told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Monday that he’s ready to move on from spring training.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s getting to that point where I’m like alright, let’s get the real thing going,” Gallen said. “Once you get to that like four inning mark, you’re like alright, I’m pretty close. Let’s go.”

Gallen threw 58 pitches in 4.1 innings and held the Angels scoreless on Sunday, surrendering only one hit and one walk while striking out four.

He said the success of last year’s postseason run gives the team added confidence going forward.

“I can go out there on the biggest stage and make pitches or have a good at-bat or whatever it is,” Gallen said. “You see a lot of guys with some more confidence, and this is a game of failure so you have to have confidence out there even when things are going not the way you want it.”

The last time Gallen was on the mound in a game that counted, he put on a clinic in Game 5 of the World Series, taking a no-hitter into the seventh inning.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Merrill Kelly...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks’ Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen building strong outings with Opening Day near

Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly followed Zac Gallen's scoreless outing Sunday with one of his own Monday against the Athletics.

1 hour ago

Alek Thomas, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder...

Kevin Zimmerman

D-backs’ Alek Thomas found confidence with just 2 swings in 2023 playoffs

Two Alek Thomas home runs during the 2023 playoff run for the Arizona Diamondbacks helped build his confidence. You can guess one of them.

5 hours ago

Alek Thomas...

Alex Weiner

NL West preview: Where do the Diamondbacks fit in a new-look division?

No division was more prevalent in the news cycle than the NL West. Here's a preview of the Dodgers, D-backs, Giants, Padres and Giants.

9 hours ago

Corbin Martin...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks option RHPs Corbin Martin, Slade Cecconi in final week of spring training

The Diamondbacks continued to clear up roster battles by optioning pitchers Corbin Martin, Slade Cecconi and Blake Walston Triple-A.

10 hours ago

Yu-Min Lin...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks prospects Yu-Min Lin, Jordan Lawlar stand out in inaugural Spring Breakout

Diamondbacks pitcher Yu-Min Lin was among the standouts against the Rockies in Saturday's inaugural Spring Breakout prospects showcase. 

2 days ago

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo...

Alex Weiner

When will the Diamondbacks finalize their Opening Day roster?

There are not many Diamondbacks roster spots still up for grabs, but the ongoing spring training battles are coming down to the end. 

2 days ago

Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen named Opening Day starter