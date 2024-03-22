Report: Free agent DL Austin Johnson to visit Cardinals

Free agent Austin Johnson, a defensive end who spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to visit the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson also met with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to Schefter.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Johnson turns 30 years old in May and has 116 games and 55 starts over eight seasons under his belt, including starts in each of the last 42 games he appeared in over the last three seasons.

His best season came in 2021 with the New York Giants when he logged 3.5 sacks, 72 total tackles, six tackles for loss, seven QB hits and a fumble recovery in 17 starts.

Johnson was a second-round draft choice for the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of Penn State. In his junior year, he tallied 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss along with a fumble he recovered and took 74 yards for a score.

Arizona has already added help to the defensive front with the signings of Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. The Cardinals’ defense has also added cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.

The Cardinals were also expected to meet with defensive lineman Jonah Williams this week, but he signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By