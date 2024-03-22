Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Report: Free agent DL Austin Johnson to visit Cardinals

Mar 22, 2024, 9:11 AM

Austin Johnson, Chargers free agent...

Austin Johnson #98 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs onto the field during team introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

(Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Free agent Austin Johnson, a defensive end who spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, is set to visit the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson also met with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday, according to Schefter.

The 6-foot-4, 314-pound Johnson turns 30 years old in May and has 116 games and 55 starts over eight seasons under his belt, including starts in each of the last 42 games he appeared in over the last three seasons.

His best season came in 2021 with the New York Giants when he logged 3.5 sacks, 72 total tackles, six tackles for loss, seven QB hits and a fumble recovery in 17 starts.

RELATED STORIES

Johnson was a second-round draft choice for the Tennessee Titans in 2016 out of Penn State. In his junior year, he tallied 6.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss along with a fumble he recovered and took 74 yards for a score.

Arizona has already added help to the defensive front with the signings of Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols. The Cardinals’ defense has also added cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.

The Cardinals were also expected to meet with defensive lineman Jonah Williams this week, but he signed with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Qwauntrezz Knight gets tackled...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release S Qwuantrezz Knight

The Arizona Cardinals released safety Qwuantrezz Knight on Thursday, the team announced. He appeared in six games in 2023.

22 hours ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Marvin Harrison Jr. focused on rest, rookie year rather than draft process

While others are focusing on draft prep, Marvin Harrison Jr. is preparing for his rookie season under the tutelage of his father.

1 day ago

D.J. Humphries lines up...

Tyler Drake

Ossenfort: Cardinals ‘would have zero hesitation’ bringing D.J. Humphries back

Releasing D.J. Humphries wasn't a move Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort took lightly even if it was a necessary one to make.

1 day ago

Arizona Cardinals assistant GM Terry McDonough...

Associated Press

Former Cardinals exec Terry McDonough accused of choking neighbor in North Carolina

Former Arizona Cardinals front-office executive Terry McDonough has been accused of choking a neighbor and has an April 11 court date.

2 days ago

Monti Ossenfort looks on during the NFL Draft Combine...

Tyler Drake

‘There’s been a little more action:’ Trade calls picking up for Cardinals’ No. 4 draft pick

Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort's phone is ringing more than it did a month ago with the 2024 NFL Draft closing in.

2 days ago

Marvin Harrison Jr. looks on...

Tyler Drake

Top NFL Draft WR prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. expected to skip Ohio State pro day

Top wide receiver prospect Marvin Harrison Jr. will reportedly not be taking part in Ohio State's pro day on Wednesday.

2 days ago

Report: Free agent DL Austin Johnson to visit Cardinals