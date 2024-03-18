Free agent and defensive lineman Jonah Williams is visiting the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday, according to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson.

Wilson adds that the Minnesota Vikings are meeting with the defensive lineman on Monday.

The former Los Angeles Ram isn’t the only Jonah Williams the Cardinals have been interested in this offseason, either, signing offensive lineman Jonah Williams this free agency. Insert pointing Spidermen meme here.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound lineman appeared in 17 games (16 starts) for the Los Angeles Rams last season, recording two sacks, four tackles for loss, a pass defensed and four QB hits.

Williams signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Weber State in 2020 and appeared in 41 games across three seasons.

As a rookie, he played eight games for L.A. before being waived.

The Vikings then claimed Williams off waivers but released him a day later due to a failed physical.

The lineman eventually returned to the Rams as a practice squad member in 2021. He would go one to miss just one game the past two seasons with the Rams.

Arizona made it a point to target the defensive side of the ball to kick off free agency in Year 2 under general manager Monti Ossenfort.

Among the early signings were the additions of defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.

