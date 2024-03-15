Close
Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t opposed to joining Arizona Cardinals in 2023

Mar 15, 2024, 4:17 PM

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals maneuvered their way into Ohio State offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Could history repeat itself with another big time Buckeye in wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. heading to the desert?

The lineman believed as much moments after getting drafted last April.

“I feel like the whole world knows he’s the best receiver in the draft. Right when I got drafted, I literally went to Marv and said, ‘Dude, you know you’re a Cardinal right?’ I knew he was going to be a Cardinal, because what had happened with (DeAndre Hopkins). The Cardinals are probably going to want another 6-foot-4 receiver.”

As for Harrison’s thoughts on the future matter?

“He said he wanted to be a Cardinal, which I believe,” Johnson, who played with Harrison at Ohio State for two seasons, said. “But again, If I was going to my junior year in college and someone (said that) … you’re going to say yes.”

Predictions aside, the Cardinals landing Harrison with the No. 4 overall pick in 2024 could go a long way in bolstering the offense and speeding up the timeline in Arizona’s reset under general manager Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon.

And on top of his stat lines — at least 1,210 yards and 14 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons — Harrison also brings a love for the game, “Marv Hours” and the kind of impact on others that should have Ossenfort and Gannon salivating.

“Just throw it up, he’s down there somewhere,” Johnson said. “I think he’s the kind of guy where he’ll want to start bringing people along to these 6 a.m. or 9 p.m. (workout sessions). … He doesn’t talk a lot, he’s low key and keeps to himself. When I was at college with Marvin, I don’t think I heard more than 10 words but clearly he’s talking.

“One day, it was just him and one other guy. Then it’s the entire wide receivers room one day. I’m watching it grow from the cafeteria glass. I’ve seen it grow to all the wide receivers then all the quarterbacks are showing 4-5 deep.”

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Marvin Harrison Jr. wasn’t opposed to joining Arizona Cardinals in 2023