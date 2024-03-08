The Arizona Cardinals are primed to find a premier wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting from a player pool filled with talent at the position.

Many consider it a foregone conclusion that the team will select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 if the Biletnikoff Award winner isn’t selected in the top three.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. on Wednesday drew comparisons between the former Buckeye and his father, a legendary receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

“I do think that Marvin has proven that he is an elite player. His dad was a Hall of Famer and a great player in his own right,” Kiper said when he joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “This kid is exactly like his father. He’s business-like, he’s bigger.

“He has a chance to be as good as his dad, and certainly for Arizona that’s what they would like to acquire at some point. Why not with the fourth pick overall?”

Kiper also noted the two receivers close on Harrison’s tail on the draft board are LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, calling both receivers “outstanding” before acknowledging a “slight edge” for Harrison.

If the Cardinals don’t think Harrison warrants a pick as high as No. 4, the team could capitalize on the value of their draft position by trading down, and Kiper said there could still be impressive receiver talent when Arizona picks later in the first round at No. 27.

“The guy who could be (available still) is Keon Coleman from Florida State. He ran a 4.61(-second 40-yard dash) at the combine but he did great in the gauntlet … had some huge games, he’s a power forward with his hand-eye coordination, his catch radius and his athleticism,” Kiper said.

“He’s a guy that — because of the 4.6 40 — may drop into the late-first (round).”

Presented By