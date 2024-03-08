Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

ESPN’s Kiper: Marvin Harrison Jr. is ‘exactly like his father’ but bigger

Mar 8, 2024, 7:45 AM

Damon Allred's Profile Picture

BY DAMON ALLRED


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are primed to find a premier wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting from a player pool filled with talent at the position.

Many consider it a foregone conclusion that the team will select Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. at No. 4 if the Biletnikoff Award winner isn’t selected in the top three.

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. on Wednesday drew comparisons between the former Buckeye and his father, a legendary receiver for the Indianapolis Colts.

“I do think that Marvin has proven that he is an elite player. His dad was a Hall of Famer and a great player in his own right,” Kiper said when he joined Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke. “This kid is exactly like his father. He’s business-like, he’s bigger.

RELATED STORIES

“He has a chance to be as good as his dad, and certainly for Arizona that’s what they would like to acquire at some point. Why not with the fourth pick overall?”

Kiper also noted the two receivers close on Harrison’s tail on the draft board are LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze, calling both receivers “outstanding” before acknowledging a “slight edge” for Harrison.

If the Cardinals don’t think Harrison warrants a pick as high as No. 4, the team could capitalize on the value of their draft position by trading down, and Kiper said there could still be impressive receiver talent when Arizona picks later in the first round at No. 27.

“The guy who could be (available still) is Keon Coleman from Florida State. He ran a 4.61(-second 40-yard dash) at the combine but he did great in the gauntlet … had some huge games, he’s a power forward with his hand-eye coordination, his catch radius and his athleticism,” Kiper said.

“He’s a guy that — because of the 4.6 40 — may drop into the late-first (round).”

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

L.J. Collier...

Kevin Zimmerman

Cardinals re-sign L.J. Collier after injury tanked 2023 season

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier started the 2023 opener for the Arizona Cardinals before a biceps injury ended his season just 40 snaps in.

46 minutes ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker in danger of being a cap casualty?

In the NFL landscape where safeties are being sacrificed to avoid salary cap issues, Burns & Gambo ponder if Arizona Cardinal (and fan favorite) Budda Baker could be in danger.

17 hours ago

Presented By...

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Mel Kiper Jr. says Arizona Cardinals’ first round hinges on how they feel about Marvin Harrison Jr.

ESPN senior NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. joined Wolf & Luke to talk about the Arizona Cardinals options ahead of the 2024 NFL draft.

20 hours ago

Greg Dortch during practice...

Kevin Zimmerman

Arizona Cardinals reportedly extend tender to receiver Greg Dortch

The Arizona Cardinals extended a tender to receiver Greg Dortch on Thursday, lining up the exclusive rights free agent to return for 2024.

22 hours ago

Christian Wilkins celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Christian Wilkins among 5 intriguing free agent options for Cardinals in 2024

A look at which players hitting free agency next Wednesday stand out when it comes down to the Cardinals' roster needs.

2 days ago

Zach Ertz looks on...

Arizona Sports

Report: Zach Ertz signs with Commanders, reunites with Kliff Kingsbury

The Washington Commanders are reportedly signing former Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz to a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

2 days ago

ESPN’s Kiper: Marvin Harrison Jr. is ‘exactly like his father’ but bigger