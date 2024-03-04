In nearly every mock draft this offseason, if Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board when the Arizona Cardinals pick at No. 4 overall, all signs point to the wide receiver heading to the desert in 2024.

Keyword: nearly.

While Harrison has been viewed as the top wide receiver prospect by many, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein zigged instead of zagged on Monday, opting for LSU’s Malik Nabers with the fourth overall pick instead of Harrison.

Zierlein’s reasoning:

The selection should be an easy one in terms of position choice, but stacking the top receivers will be more complicated, with a lack of consensus on the order, if my discussions with team sources tell me anything. Nabers is ultra-explosive and can work all three levels.

Much like Harrison, Nabers did not take part in any of the on-field work this past week at the NFL Draft Combine. He did, however, meet with teams and spoke with reporters.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder went off during his final season at LSU, registering 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns — all career marks — in 13 games played. He was a big reason why the Tigers stretched the field last year, too, averaging 17.6 yards per catch in 2023.

As for Harrison, the Ohio State product didn’t have to wait much longer in Zierlein’s mock, joining forces with head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 overall.

Where did Rome Odunze end up in Lance Zierlein’s latest mock draft?

Two of the top three wide receiver prospects went Nos. 4 and 5, respectively. But what about Rome Odunze, who is very much a part of the trio of top wideouts this draft class?

This time around, Zierlein has the Washington product going outside the top 10 to the Chicago Bears at 12th overall following a trade down from the ninth pick.

The addition of Odunze gives the Bears a new 1-2 punch this mock draft, with Zierlein sending USC quarterback Caleb Williams to Chicago with the first overall pick.

