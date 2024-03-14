Cardinals officially announce 6 free-agent signings

The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of six outside free-agent additions on Thursday.

Arizona officially signed offensive tackle Jonah Williams, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.

Jones started every game for the Chicago Bears the past two seasons and is coming off his best year as a pro behind 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits in 2023. He primarily lined up as a defensive tackle but has also seen extended time off the edge.

The 28-year-old Nichols heads to the Valley after spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games in back-to-back seasons for Las Vegas, recording 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in each.

Projected as a starting corner, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 14 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, recording 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

A former Cincinnati Bengal, Williams spent the first three years of his NFL career at left tackle but played all 16 games on the right side this past season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is likely a starter opposite second-year pro Paris Johnson Jr. after the release of D.J. Humphries.

Dallas, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks since 2020, is primarily a return man but adds depth to the running back room.

Follow @AZSports

Presented By