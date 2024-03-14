Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Cardinals officially announce 6 free-agent signings

Mar 14, 2024, 12:49 PM

Justin Jones celebrates...

Justin Jones #93 of the Chicago Bears celebrates a missed field goal by Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field on October 13, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals announced the signings of six outside free-agent additions on Thursday.

Arizona officially signed offensive tackle Jonah Williams, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., running back DeeJay Dallas and defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.

Jones started every game for the Chicago Bears the past two seasons and is coming off his best year as a pro behind 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits in 2023. He primarily lined up as a defensive tackle but has also seen extended time off the edge.

RELATED STORIES

The 28-year-old Nichols heads to the Valley after spending the last two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He started all 17 games in back-to-back seasons for Las Vegas, recording 1.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in each.

Projected as a starting corner, Murphy-Bunting appeared in 14 games for the Tennessee Titans last season, recording 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

A former Cincinnati Bengal, Williams spent the first three years of his NFL career at left tackle but played all 16 games on the right side this past season for the Cincinnati Bengals. He is likely a starter opposite second-year pro Paris Johnson Jr. after the release of D.J. Humphries.

Dallas, who has played for the Seattle Seahawks since 2020, is primarily a return man but adds depth to the running back room.

Presented By
Western Governors University

Arizona Cardinals

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder against the Arizona Cardinals...

Arizona Sports

Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for Rondale Moore

Quarterback Desmond Ridder will be traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver Rondale Moore.

5 hours ago

Monti Ossenfort speaks at the NFL Combine...

Tyler Drake

NFL mock draft tracker: What will the Cardinals do with the No. 4 pick?

A look at the players being mocked to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

7 hours ago

Jonah Williams during an NFL game...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals signing ex-Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams

The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year deal.

23 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals OT D.J. Humphries looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals release tackle D.J. Humphries, free up salary cap space

The Arizona Cardinals are parting ways with longtime starting left tackle D.J. Humphries in a move to save salary cap space.

24 hours ago

Arizona Cardinals long snapper Aaron Brewer looks on...

Tyler Drake

Arizona Cardinals re-sign long snapper Aaron Brewer, cornerback Bobby Price

Long snapper Aaron Brewer and cornerback Bobby Price were among seven players to re-sign with the Cardinals, the team announced Wednesday.

1 day ago

Elijah Wilkinson looks on...

Tyler Drake

Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson indicates he’s re-signing with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, per his Instagram page on Wednesday.

1 day ago

Cardinals officially announce 6 free-agent signings