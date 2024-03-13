The Arizona Cardinals are signing former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams to a two-year deal, according to Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter adds the deal is worth $30 million with $19 million guaranteed.

Williams has started in at least 16 games since 2021 and appeared in every game for the Bengals last season.

Where are Jonah Williams and Paris Johnson Jr. going to line up for the Cardinals?

While Williams spent the first three years of his NFL career on the left side of the line, he moved over to the right this past season.

It appears he’ll continue to do just that with NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reporting that Johnson will slide over to left tackle.

Johnson spent the entirety of his rookie season on the right side of the line and did not miss an offensive snap all season.

During locker cleanout after the regular season, Johnson said he would work on improving his craft on both sides of the line this offseason.

Kelvin Beachum is also a candidate to compete for one of the tackle spots and has proven his ability to start at the NFL level.

Cardinals release one starting tackle and add another

The news of the Williams signing comes shortly after the team announced the release of long-time left tackle and four-time captain D.J. Humphries.

The 2015 first-rounder made 98 starts for the Cardinals, but watched his final season in Arizona get cut short due to a torn ACL late in the season.

It’s unclear when he might return to action.

