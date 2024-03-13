The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, according to a photo he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6, 314-pound lineman entered 2023 as Arizona’s starting left guard, appearing in 10 games and making nine starts.

He missed seven games due to a neck injury that forced him to injured reserve on Oct. 28 before returning to action Dec. 17 against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 14.

Left guard is among the biggest positional priorities to shore up this offseason following an up-and-down year from Wilkinson and others who filled in on the left side.

The lineman entered the league with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted rookie in 2017 after playing four years at UMass.

He spent four years in Denver before heading to Chicago on a one-year deal in 2021. Wilkinson would then sign another one-year contract to play for the Atlanta Falcons the following season.

Wilkinson marks the latest Cardinals offensive lineman to re-sign with the franchise, with Trystan Colon and Keith Ismael also agreeing to running it back in the desert during the two-day legal tampering period ahead of the new league year. Arizona also re-signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier last week.

Additionally, the Cardinals also agreed to terms with outside free agents in defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and running back DeeJay Dallas.

