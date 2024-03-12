Close
Cardinals, offensive lineman Keith Ismael agree on 1-year contract extension

Mar 12, 2024, 3:33 PM

Keith Ismael smiles during a game...

Keith Ismael #60 of the Arizona Cardinals laughs during warm ups against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on September 10, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals and offensive lineman Keith Ismael have agreed on a one-year contract extension, his agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

Ismael was claimed off waivers last August by the Cardinals after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers a day prior.

He ended up appearing in 13 games for Arizona in 2023, seeing 15% of available special teams snaps (50).

The lineman entered the league with Washington as a 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of San Diego State.

Ismael proceeded to play in 18 games for Washington from 2020-21 before his release and eventual practice-squad signing with San Francisco.

And while the lineman was used primarily as a special teamer, Ismael did see offensive snaps at center in addition to a limited showing at both guard spots.

Ismael marks the latest in-house free agent heading back to the Valley, with offensive lineman Trystan Colon reportedly agreeing to terms on a one-year deal.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch also announced his return to the Cardinals after the team extended a qualifying offer to the exclusive rights free agent.

Before the legal tampering period began this week, Arizona re-upped with veteran defensive lineman L.J. Collier last Friday.

The Cardinals have also added outside talent in defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and running back DeeJay Dallas.

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

