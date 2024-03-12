The Arizona Cardinals and offensive lineman Keith Ismael have agreed on a one-year contract extension, his agent told NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Tuesday.

Ismael was claimed off waivers last August by the Cardinals after he was waived by the San Francisco 49ers a day prior.

He ended up appearing in 13 games for Arizona in 2023, seeing 15% of available special teams snaps (50).

The lineman entered the league with Washington as a 2020 fifth-round draft pick out of San Diego State.

Ismael proceeded to play in 18 games for Washington from 2020-21 before his release and eventual practice-squad signing with San Francisco.

And while the lineman was used primarily as a special teamer, Ismael did see offensive snaps at center in addition to a limited showing at both guard spots.

Ismael marks the latest in-house free agent heading back to the Valley, with offensive lineman Trystan Colon reportedly agreeing to terms on a one-year deal.

Wide receiver Greg Dortch also announced his return to the Cardinals after the team extended a qualifying offer to the exclusive rights free agent.

Before the legal tampering period began this week, Arizona re-upped with veteran defensive lineman L.J. Collier last Friday.

The Cardinals have also added outside talent in defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones, cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. and running back DeeJay Dallas.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By