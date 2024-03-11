The Arizona Cardinals and former Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones have agreed to terms on a three-year contract, per NFL Network’s Peter Schrager.

Schrager adds the deal is worth $30.1 million with $19.75 million guaranteed.

The 6-foot-3, 309-pound Jones marks the second defensive tackle the Cardinals agreed to terms with on Monday after Arizona inked former Las Vegas Raiders and Bears DT Bilal Nichols to a three-year contract.

The 27-year-old Jones started every game for the Bears the past two seasons and is coming off his best year as a pro behind 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 17 QB hits in 2023. He primarily lined up as a defensive tackle but has also seen extended time off the edge.

And while Pro Football Focus handed out a low defensive grade of 49.3, a run defense grade of 47.4 and a pass rush grade of 52.5, Jones came in ranked No. 36 in The Athletic’s top free agents list.

In addition to his play on the field, Jones was also nominated as the Bears’ NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year for his efforts in the community last year.

Jones entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as a third-round pick out North Carolina State in 2018.

He played for the Chargers from 2018-21 before signing a two-year deal with the Bears.

Jones now joins a defensive line rotation that includes Dante Stills, L.J. Collier and Nichols.

