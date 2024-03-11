Close
Greg Dortch agrees to re-sign with Cardinals: ‘Excited to be back in Arizona’

Mar 11, 2024, 12:19 PM | Updated: 3:52 pm

Greg Dortch celebrates a first down...

Wide receiver Greg Dortch #83 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts to a first-down reception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


Arizona Cardinals exclusive right free agent Greg Dortch said Monday on X that he has agreed to return after the team last week extended a qualifying offer to him.

More motivated than I’ve ever been!! Excited to be back in Arizona again next season! All Glory to God #JustaundersizedkidfromRichmondVa,” Dortch wrote on X.

Because of the tender that if signed is worth the league minimum, Dortch could not negotiate with other teams.

The Cardinals had until the new league year on Wednesday to extend the tender to their exclusive rights free agents, who have not yet accrued three seasons in their NFL career. The tender is a qualifying offer that kept Dortch from entering unrestricted free agency.

Defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter is the Cardinals’ only other exclusive rights free agent.

The receiver narrowly qualified. He appeared in 16 games each during the 2022 and 2023 seasons but only suited up for five games in 2021. One more game on the active roster in 2021 would have made him no longer eligible to be an exclusive rights free agent.

Dortch served as both punt and kick returner for Arizona while adding depth at slot receiver. He caught 24 balls on 41 targets for 280 yards last season.

The 5-foot-7 receiver was more productive in 2022 with 467 receiving yards on 52 receptions while playing more often with starting quarterback Kyler Murray.

Dortch was second in the NFL with a catch percentage of 81.3% (52 receptions on 64 targets), per NextGenStats.com.

