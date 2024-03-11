The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov, the deal spans three years and is worth $17.4 million.

Murphy-Bunting confirmed the contract agreement on X with “#BirdGang” shortly after the news broke.

Murphy-Bunting appeared in 14 games for the Titans last season, recording 57 tackles, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Per Pro Football Focus, Murphy-Bunting posted a career high in run defense (graded 69.3) to go along with a career low in coverage (54.4).

Before signing on with the Titans, the 2019 second-round pick out of Central Michigan spent four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was a part of their run to the Super Bowl in 2019. He’s appeared in at least 12 games in all but one season (2021) due to a dislocated elbow.

The cornerback spent most of his time playing out wide for the Titans, though split time outside and in the slot as a Buccaneer his first two seasons in Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old undoubtedly adds a much-needed veteran presence to the Cardinals cornerbacks room.

Heading into free agency, the room was headlined by a trio of second-year pros in Garrett Williams, Starling Thomas V and Kei’Trel Clark with veteran Antonio Hamilton Sr. testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Each flashed their respective games last year and will likely be counted on once more as Arizona continues on with its rebuild.

Murphy-Bunting marks the first reported outside addition for the Cardinals, who have re-signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier and reportedly agreed to terms with offensive lineman Trystan Colon-Castillo.

Arizona also extended a one-year tender to wide receiver Greg Dortch.

