Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu is reportedly signing with the New York Jets, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones and SNY’s Connor Hughes.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the deal is worth $2.5 million and could reach $4 million.

Fotu spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals after Arizona took the former Utah Ute in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 56 games and made 21 starts during that span, recording 3.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and seven QB hits.

The 6-foot-5, 334-pound Fotu is coming off a career year as a pro behind 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss across 11 games played (nine starts). Under head coach Jonathan Gannon and defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, the lineman split time at defensive tackle and nose.

Fotu’s reported departure comes after a busy first day of the negotiating window for the Cardinals on Monday.

Among Arizona’s term agreements were a pair of starting-caliber defensive tackles in Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols.

How the roster is currently constructed, the duo slot in as meaningful contributors along a defensive line that was destined for a revamp this offseason given the injury issues and inconsistent play.

In addition to Jones and Nichols, Arizona’s defensive line room also features second-year pro Dante Stills and veteran L.J. Collier, who was officially re-signed last Friday.

