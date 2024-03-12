Close
ARIZONA CARDINALS

Arizona Cardinals re-sign punter Blake Gillikin

Mar 11, 2024, 7:54 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

Arizona Cardinals punter Blake Gillikin (12) punts the ball during the regular season NFL football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Steelers on December 03, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed punter Blake Gillikin, Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake confirmed.

He was retained on a two-year contract ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss initially reported.

The Cardinals had a couple of moving pieces at punter in 2023, first starting with Nolan Cooney after he won a training camp competition over former ASU punter Matt Haack. Cooney, however, was released in early October after just four games played. Arizona then signed Gillikin, who played out the remainder of the season.

Gillikin averaged 50.6 yards on his 51 punts, an average that ranked fourth in the NFL last season.

The 26-year-old originally went undrafted out of Penn State in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with the New Orleans Saints. He was injured in September but returned the next season to beat out veteran Thomas Morstead for the job. He went on to punt for the Saints over the next two seasons prior to joining the Cardinals in 2023.

Monday was a busy opening to free agency for the Cardinals. They retained linebacker Krys Barnes, wide receiver Greg Dortch and offensive lineman Trystan Colon while also bringing in cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Mack Wilson Sr.

