The Arizona Cardinals and inside linebacker Krys Barnes agreed to terms on a one-year deal, he announced on Instagram on Monday.

It’s unknown what the deal is worth.

Barnes appeared in 16 games (six starts) with the Cardinals last season, recording 55 tackles, three of which were for losses, one interception and a QB hit.

He served as a valuable depth piece in the middle of the formation behind fellow inside linebackers Kyzir White and Josh Woods and took on a bigger role with injuries to the pair.

Barnes rejoins an inside linebackers room highlighted by White and second-year pro Owen Pappoe.

Arizona has stayed busy Monday, especially when it comes to adding outside defensive talent, agreeing to terms with linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., defensive tackles Justin Jones and Bilal Nichols and cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. Unlike last offseason where the Cardinals avoided anything more than two-year deals with free agents, each of the four players agreed to terms on three-year contracts.

The Cardinals also agreed to terms with some of their in-house free agents, with offensive lineman Trystan Colon running it back and wide receiver Greg Dortch confirming his return to the mix on X.

Before the legal tampering window opened, Arizona signed defensive lineman L.J. Collier to a one-year deal.

