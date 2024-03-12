Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

CARDINALS CORNER

Running back DeeJay Dallas agrees to sign with Cardinals

Mar 12, 2024, 11:46 AM | Updated: 1:41 pm

DeeJay Dallas returns a punt...

Running back DeeJay Dallas (Arizona Sports/Felisa Cardenas)

(Arizona Sports/Felisa Cardenas)

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are planning to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas, confirms Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz was first to report the addition.

Dallas was primarily used as a punt and kick returner in Seattle, seeing at least 44% of available snaps since 2020. On the flip side, the running back hasn’t seen more than 20% of available offensive snaps in a given season.

This past year, he totaled 10 carries for 36 yards behind running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. He also caught six catches on nine targets for 26 yards.

Throughout his NFL career, Dallas hasn’t surpassed 35 carries in a single season.

RELATED STORIES

For Arizona, he adds depth with starter James Conner, change-of-pace running back Michael Carter and second-year pro Emari Demercado already on Arizona’s roster.

Where Dallas did the most damage in Seattle was as a return man.

In 17 games played, Dallas took back 25 punts for 265 yards and averaged 10.6 yards per return. He also recorded 17 kick returns for 440 yards, averaging 25.9 per kick.

Dallas entered the league with the Seahawks as a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Miami.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back marks the first reported outside addition on the offensive side of the ball for the Cardinals this offseason.

During Day 1 of the legal tampering period, Arizona turned its attention to revamping the defense with external free agents, reportedly agreeing to terms on three-year deals with linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones.

Presented By
Western Governors University
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray throws a pass during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Phil Hoskins runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Roy Lopez runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort and assistant GM Dave Sears chat during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Kevin Strong runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals OLB Cameron Thomas looks on during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports) Arizona Cardinals DL Naquan Jones runs through drills during practice on Friday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Tempe. (Tyler Drake/Arizona Sports)

Cardinals Corner

Leki Fotu runs through drills...

Tyler Drake

Reports: New York Jets agree to terms with former Cardinals lineman Leki Fotu

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Leki Fotu is signing with the New York Jets, per multiple reports.

3 hours ago

Sean Murphy-Bunting runs out of the tunnel...

Tyler Drake

Tracking NFL free agency and how the Cardinals are impacted

A look at some of the agreements and reports impacting how the Arizona Cardinals navigate free agency moving forward.

21 hours ago

Krys Barnes looks on...

Tyler Drake

Krys Barnes, Arizona Cardinals agree to terms on 1-year contract

The Arizona Cardinals and inside linebacker Krys Barnes agreed to terms on a one-year deal, he announced on Instagram on Monday.

21 hours ago

Justin Jones celebrates...

Tyler Drake

Report: Justin Jones, Cardinals agree to terms on 3-year contract

Defensive tackle Justin Jones and the Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms on a three-year contract on Monday afternoon.

23 hours ago

Bilal Nichols looks on...

Tyler Drake

Bilal Nichols, Cardinals agree to terms on 3-year contract, per report

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract with former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

1 day ago

Sean Murphy-Bunting points to the crowd...

Tyler Drake

Report: Cardinals agree to terms with CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

The Arizona Cardinals have reportedly agreed to terms with former Tennessee Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting.

1 day ago

Running back DeeJay Dallas agrees to sign with Cardinals