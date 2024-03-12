The Arizona Cardinals are planning to sign former Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas, confirms Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz was first to report the addition.

Dallas was primarily used as a punt and kick returner in Seattle, seeing at least 44% of available snaps since 2020. On the flip side, the running back hasn’t seen more than 20% of available offensive snaps in a given season.

This past year, he totaled 10 carries for 36 yards behind running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. He also caught six catches on nine targets for 26 yards.

Throughout his NFL career, Dallas hasn’t surpassed 35 carries in a single season.

For Arizona, he adds depth with starter James Conner, change-of-pace running back Michael Carter and second-year pro Emari Demercado already on Arizona’s roster.

Where Dallas did the most damage in Seattle was as a return man.

In 17 games played, Dallas took back 25 punts for 265 yards and averaged 10.6 yards per return. He also recorded 17 kick returns for 440 yards, averaging 25.9 per kick.

Dallas entered the league with the Seahawks as a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Miami.

The 5-foot-10, 214-pound running back marks the first reported outside addition on the offensive side of the ball for the Cardinals this offseason.

During Day 1 of the legal tampering period, Arizona turned its attention to revamping the defense with external free agents, reportedly agreeing to terms on three-year deals with linebacker Mack Wilson Sr., cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones.

Follow @Tdrake4sports

Presented By