The Arizona Cardinals on Monday announced new luxury seating options for the 2024 football season, including custom casita suites in the south end zone of State Farm Stadium.

The two-deck casitas are only one of several new luxury seating amenities bolstered by two club atmospheres, one near each end zone.

“We are going to be relentless in pursuing a great fan experience, continuing to innovate to modernize our business. This is one step in that,” Cardinals chief operating officer Jeremy Walls said in a video released by the team. “We wanted to find a way to create great experiences for our customers and fans.”

Cardinals introduce casita seating at State Farm Stadium

The Cardinals call these the “equivalent of beachfront property.” Sitting on the south end zone, they can host up to 20 guests and have a rooftop deck for a better view.

On the bottom floor, there are televisions. Amenities include valet parking and a private stadium entrance, plus all-inclusive food and drink.

“They are your own home — literally in our end zone,” Walls said. “Each casita has a great room where you can host your family and your friends — and your customers. It also has a private front porch right on top of the action. And then everyone also has their private roof deck, so you have a variety of different places you can watch the game from and an experience that hasn’t been seen in an NFL stadium to date.”

Casita Garden Club

The 13,400-square foot club directly behind the casitas covers the entire width of the south end zone and will give fans perspective of the home team’s entrance and exit to its locker room.

Field boxes

Running along both sidelines toward the south end zone are field boxes for groups of four or six people. There are 66 total seats in the field box sections, and each box has a private TV. Members of the field box areas have access to the Casita Garden Club.

Morgan Athletic Club

Found at the north end zone, the 12,500-square foot club carries a throwback vibe of a 1920s supper club with a “moody lounge and low lighting,” and its name calls back to the same name of the team when the Cardinals were founded in 1898.

It includes a curated menu of cocktails, wines and beers and will feature live music before the games. The package has private dining rooms and VIP parking.

Field suites

An all-inclusive food and beverage option has room for up to 12 guests and is located near the 20-yard line on the north side of State Farm Stadium.

Field seats

Fans can also sit in sideline and end zone field seats with access to the Morgan Athletic Club.

Tunnel suites

Two more options near the Morgan Athletic Club are available for up to 12 guests.

Luxury seating option locations at State Farm Stadium (Courtesy Arizona Cardinals)

