Report: Cardinals signing lineman Evan Brown to 1-year contract

Mar 19, 2024, 1:35 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

Tyler Drake's Profile Picture

BY TYLER DRAKE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing veteran center Evan Brown to a one-year contract, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds the deal is worth $2.35 million with a max value of $2.9 million with incentives.

The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Brown made 16 starts for the Seattle Seahawks last season and has 40 starts in the past three years combined playing both center and guard.

Brown entered the league with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU in 2018.

After not playing as a rookie, Brown appeared in one game with the Giants before being waived and later signed to the team’s practice squad.

The Dolphins would eventually sign Brown off of the Giants’ practice squad. He appeared in three games for Miami in 2019.

Brown then signed with the Cleveland Browns the following season, playing in five games before his release.

From there, Brown joined the Detroit Lions midseason. He would go on to start the next 24 of 30 games played for Detroit from 2021-22.

Brown joins a Cardinals offensive line room that has seen some changes this offseason.

On top of Arizona releasing long-time starter D.J. Humphries, it has also brought in former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jonah Williams and now Brown.

Depending on how the line shakes out, Brown could have an impact at either guard or center.

Guard remains a position of need for the Cardinals this offseason, while Hjalte Froholdt is coming off a strong first season in the desert.

