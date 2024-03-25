The Arizona Coyotes recalled former second-round pick Josh Doan from the Tucson Roadrunners on Monday.

Son of Coyotes legend Shane Doan, Josh has played 75 games for Tucson in the American Hockey League. This season, Doan has racked up 26 goals and 20 assists for 46 points in 61 games.

Before the 2023-24 NHL season, Doan scored a hat trick for Arizona in a split-squad preseason win over the St. Louis Blues while most of the team was in Australia for the 2023 NHL Global Series.

For any hockey player, being called up to the NHL for the first time is a once-in-a-lifetime moment. But for Josh Doan, the moment he was called by GM Bill Armstrong and informed that he will OFFICIALLY be joining the Coyotes, in his home state, was extra special. pic.twitter.com/Pd8yKksSGg — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 25, 2024

Doan, 22, played 74 games for the Arizona State Sun Devils from 2021-23, where he totaled 75 points, including 28 goals. He signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Coyotes during his sophomore season.

“It was something I didn’t really expect … for the past couple of weeks I’ve been debating it and talking back and forth with my family about it,” Doan said then. “Obviously the decision was to turn pro.

“It was hard because of how much I loved ASU and the coaching staff and the players there … but Tuesday night my dad and I talked for about two hours and … it was something that we came to the conclusion that what was best for me and I think it’s the right decision and we’re going to stick with it.”

The 6-foot-1, 183-pound forward was the 37th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft.