Diamondbacks agree to TV, cable and satellite channel contracts

Mar 28, 2024, 4:54 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

Arizona Sports's Profile Picture

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday where local fans can watch them on various cable and satellite providers after MLB negotiated a television rights deal for the 2024 season.

Providers COX, DirecTV, Spectrum and Xfinity/Comcast will have the games available. For Phoenix viewers, COX will have the games on channel 34 while those in Tucson can catch them on channel 26. DirecTV will broadcast them on channel 686. Spectrum’s two channels will be 304 and 444 while Xfinity/Comcast users can watch on channel 1261.

The D-backs had already announced before spring that the MLB-produced DBACKS.TV streaming option will give fans choices to pay monthly or yearly for either an Arizona-specific or MLB.TV package.

The move to the MLB broadcast last season happened after Bally Sports Arizona’s channel available on cable and via a separate streaming option ceased to carry D-backs games on television last July. Its owner, Diamond Sports, could not agree with the team on favorable terms of a new deal.

Amid Diamond Sports’ bankruptcy, a judge ruled in favor of the company’s request to cease operations as the D-backs’ TV partner, moving the team’s broadcasts to MLB control.

In addition to the MLB streaming option, the Diamondbacks from that point on aired games locally for Phoenix-area COX cable subscribers on YurView channel 4 and channel 7 in Tucson. DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity/Comcast all carried the games. Games were also available on Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

How to watch the Diamondbacks via stream

Fans will have two options to subscribe to Diamondbacks games. They can either pay for a yearly package to save money or opt for a monthly fee.

As for the streaming possibilities available at the start of spring training, DBACKS.TV will be a one-team deal for $99.99 for the season tied to only the D-backs with no blackouts. Baseball fans can also subscribe to an MLB.TV + DBACKS.TV package for $199.99 that includes everything in DBACKS.TV with every out-of-market game on demand.

DBACKS.TV costs $19.99 per month, while the MLB.TV + DBACKS.TV package is $39.99 a month.

All Diamondbacks games can be heard on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM and ESPN 620 AM. Games can also be heard on the Arizona Sports app and ArizonaSports.com for Arizona residents.

