Close
ArizonaSports.com
Shows
Teams
Special Sections
Arizona Sports

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

Chase Field rain? Weather ends Diamondbacks-Guardians game early

Mar 25, 2024, 9:22 PM

Chase Field...

(X Photo/@CodifyBaseball)

(X Photo/@CodifyBaseball)

Alex Weiner's Profile Picture

BY ALEX WEINER


Arizona Sports

PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks fans did not get to see a full baseball game on Monday night, but they got to experience rain in Chase Field, and that’s not something many people can say.

The D-backs’ exhibition game against the Cleveland Guardians was called after six innings due to rain, as the Chase Field roof was open and still cannot be closed with fans inside because of a cable issue.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and Guardians manager Stephen Vogt met with umpires at home plate and decided for the safety of their players to call the game, as there is not a lot of evidence as to how the playing surface at Chase Field handles rain.

“I just said, ‘Look, we don’t know how to play on this surface that’s wet. We never have, nor will we ever,'” Lovullo said. “I didn’t want to put any athletes in harm’s way. We’d gotten to that point where the pitching that hadn’t gotten out there was gonna get pushed until tomorrow.

“I know we’re gonna be the idiots on just about every show and every podcast or whatever that we got rained out or not rained out but we didn’t complete the game and we’re in a dome. Stuff happens.”

The organization has not been able to close the roof with fans inside since the 2022 season, and while a catch-all system is a potential solution for 2025, this season will have the same procedure as the previous two. Monday seemed like a typical, nice night for a ballgame, but the weather swiftly moved in.

“That was wild,” D-backs pitcher Tommy Henry said after six scoreless innings.

Ending a spring training game early is one thing, but the ordeal brought up a question of what happens if this were May?

“The tarps would go on the mound and on the home plate area as it was and then we’d wait it out,” Lovullo said. “We’d get a report and wait it out.”

Arizona Diamondbacks

Paul Sewald...

Alex Weiner

Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald to start season on injured list with oblique injury

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo announced three days before Opening Day that closer Paul Sewald will start the year on the injured list. 

7 hours ago

Shohei Ohtani shown on TV during press conference...

Associated Press

Shohei Ohtani says he never bet on sports, interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money, told lies

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies.

8 hours ago

Tucker Barnhart...

Arizona Sports

Diamondbacks select Tucker Barnhart’s contract, clearing up backup catcher spot

The Diamondbacks on Monday selected catcher Tucker Barnhart's contract, solidifying the depth chart at the position behind Gabriel Moreno.

12 hours ago

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani takes his helmet off after making it to first o...

Associated Press

Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani to speak to media after gambling allegations involving interpreter

Shohei Ohtani will speak to the media for the first time since the illegal gambling and theft allegations involving his interpreter emerged.

1 day ago

Jose Herrera #11 of the Arizona Diamondbacks signals while standing on second base in the eighth in...

David Veenstra

Diamondbacks option Jose Herrera to Triple-A, reassign Kevin Newman to minor league camp

The Arizona Diamondbacks optioned catcher Jose Herrera to Triple-A Reno and reassigned infielder Kevin Newman to minor league camp on Sunday.

2 days ago

Christian Walker...

Alex Weiner

Which players did the Diamondbacks look up to growing up?

What MLB stars did members of the Arizona Diamondbacks look up to before becoming professional ballplayers?

2 days ago

Chase Field rain? Weather ends Diamondbacks-Guardians game early