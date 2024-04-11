Close
NBA playoff standings: Suns watching Pelicans-Kings with play-in in mind

Apr 11, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:15 am

The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final week of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in tournament.

Two games are left on the schedule, with Phoenix visiting the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

Currently, the Suns are the No. 7 seed, the first play-in team but only a half-game away from the No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans.

Phoenix (47-33) is off Thursday but has a big game to watch. New Orleans (47-32) is at Sacramento at 7 p.m. on TNT.

The Suns should root for a Kings win. New Orleans controls its own destiny with three games left, and winning out would secure a No. 6 seed.

New Orleans finishes the season at the Golden State Warriors on Friday and at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Those two teams are cemented as play-in teams but could still enter the 7-8 game, giving them an easier time to advance into the playoffs.

According to PlayoffStatus.com, Phoenix has a 27% chance as of Thursday morning to avoid the play-in, and that means it does not control its own destiny.

The Suns have a 33% shot at the No. 7 seed, 38% chance at the No. 8 seed and a 2% possibility of falling to the No. 9 seed.

A Pelicans win secures Sacramento to be in the play-in, while a win by the Kings (45-34) would tie New Orleans with the Suns. It would slide Phoenix — for the night — into the No. 6 spot as the final non-play-in team. The Suns own the tiebreaker over the Pelicans.

Here’s a look at the Western Conference playoff picture.

Where are Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff standings?

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10
1 Denver Nuggets 56-24 7-3
2 Minnesota Timberwolves 55-25 1 7-3
3 Oklahoma City Thunder 55-25 1 6-4
4 Los Angeles Clippers 51-29 5 7-3
5 Dallas Mavericks 50-30 6 9-1
6 New Orleans Pelicans 47-32 8.5 5-5
7 Phoenix Suns 47-33 9 6-4
8 Sacramento Kings 45-34 10.5 5-5
9 Los Angeles Lakers 45-35 11 7-3
10 Golden State Warriors 44-35 11.5 8-2

