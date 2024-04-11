NBA playoff standings: Suns watching Pelicans-Kings with play-in in mind
Apr 11, 2024, 9:14 AM | Updated: 9:15 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final week of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in tournament.
Two games are left on the schedule, with Phoenix visiting the Sacramento Kings on Friday and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.
Currently, the Suns are the No. 7 seed, the first play-in team but only a half-game away from the No. 6 seed New Orleans Pelicans.
Phoenix (47-33) is off Thursday but has a big game to watch. New Orleans (47-32) is at Sacramento at 7 p.m. on TNT.
The Suns should root for a Kings win. New Orleans controls its own destiny with three games left, and winning out would secure a No. 6 seed.
New Orleans finishes the season at the Golden State Warriors on Friday and at home against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Those two teams are cemented as play-in teams but could still enter the 7-8 game, giving them an easier time to advance into the playoffs.
According to PlayoffStatus.com, Phoenix has a 27% chance as of Thursday morning to avoid the play-in, and that means it does not control its own destiny.
The Suns have a 33% shot at the No. 7 seed, 38% chance at the No. 8 seed and a 2% possibility of falling to the No. 9 seed.
A Pelicans win secures Sacramento to be in the play-in, while a win by the Kings (45-34) would tie New Orleans with the Suns. It would slide Phoenix — for the night — into the No. 6 spot as the final non-play-in team. The Suns own the tiebreaker over the Pelicans.
Here’s a look at the Western Conference playoff picture.
Where are Phoenix Suns in the NBA’s Western Conference playoff standings?
|Place
|Team
|Record
|Games Back
|Last 10
|1
|Denver Nuggets
|56-24
|—
|7-3
|2
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|55-25
|1
|7-3
|3
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|55-25
|1
|6-4
|4
|Los Angeles Clippers
|51-29
|5
|7-3
|5
|Dallas Mavericks
|50-30
|6
|9-1
|6
|New Orleans Pelicans
|47-32
|8.5
|5-5
|7
|Phoenix Suns
|47-33
|9
|6-4
|8
|Sacramento Kings
|45-34
|10.5
|5-5
|9
|Los Angeles Lakers
|45-35
|11
|7-3
|10
|Golden State Warriors
|44-35
|11.5
|8-2