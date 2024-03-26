Western Conference playoff standings: Suns aim to avoid play-in

The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final weeks of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in before a playoff berth.

The Suns’ latest loss, a 104-102 defeat against a Victor Wembanyama-lacking San Antonio Spurs, put them on the highest of high alerts about the risk they’re running.

Phoenix sits in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings, in a jumble of teams and potentially facing tiebreakers to move out of a play-in spot. They can still secure tiebreakers against teams like the Sacramento Kings but already have lost those against the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, who sandwich them in the standings as of Tuesday.

At this point, holding a homecourt advantage to open the playoffs is a dream. Phoenix would be happy to move out of the play-in tournament that includes seeds 7-10.

Here’s a look at the teams currently impacting the Western Conference playoff picture.

Where are Phoenix Suns in Western Conference playoff standings?

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10 1 Denver Nuggets 51-21 0 9-1 2 Oklahoma City Thunder 49-21 1.0 7-3 3 Minnesota Timberwolves 49-22 1.5 7-3 4 New Orleans Pelicans 44-27 6.5 8-2 5 Los Angeles Clippers 44-27 6.5 4-6 6 Sacramento Kings 42-29 8.5 7-3 7 Dallas Mavericks 42-29 8.5 8-2 8 Phoenix Suns 42-30 9.0 6-4 9 Los Angeles Lakers 39-32 11.5 6-4 10 Golden State Warriors 36-34 14.0 4-6 11 Houston Rockets 36-35 14.5 9-1

Follow @AZSports