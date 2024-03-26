Western Conference playoff standings: Suns aim to avoid play-in

Close
The Phoenix Suns rebuilt around the Big Three of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal expecting to compete atop the Western Conference standings this regular season. Instead, first-year coach Frank Vogel’s team entered the final weeks of 2023-24 hoping to avoid the play-in before a playoff berth.

The Suns’ latest loss, a 104-102 defeat against a Victor Wembanyama-lacking San Antonio Spurs, put them on the highest of high alerts about the risk they’re running.

Phoenix sits in the eighth spot in the Western Conference standings, in a jumble of teams and potentially facing tiebreakers to move out of a play-in spot. They can still secure tiebreakers against teams like the Sacramento Kings but already have lost those against the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, who sandwich them in the standings as of Tuesday.

At this point, holding a homecourt advantage to open the playoffs is a dream. Phoenix would be happy to move out of the play-in tournament that includes seeds 7-10.

Here’s a look at the teams currently impacting the Western Conference playoff picture.

Where are Phoenix Suns in Western Conference playoff standings?

Place Team Record Games Back Last 10
1 Denver Nuggets 51-21 0 9-1
2 Oklahoma City Thunder 49-21 1.0 7-3
3 Minnesota Timberwolves 49-22 1.5 7-3
4 New Orleans Pelicans 44-27 6.5 8-2
5 Los Angeles Clippers 44-27 6.5 4-6
6 Sacramento Kings 42-29 8.5 7-3
7 Dallas Mavericks 42-29 8.5 8-2
8 Phoenix Suns 42-30 9.0 6-4
9 Los Angeles Lakers 39-32 11.5 6-4
10 Golden State Warriors 36-34 14.0 4-6
11 Houston Rockets 36-35 14.5 9-1

 

Arizona Sports Video

Video: Is it time to give up on the Phoenix Suns after loss to short-handed San Antonio Spurs?

The Phoenix Suns fell 104-102 against a San Antonio Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama. Vince Marotta and Kellan Olson debate whether it's time to give up hope that this Suns team can regroup to make a playoff run this season.

4 hours ago

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns argues a call with official Pat Fraser n the first half as Jere...

Kellan Olson

Suns stumble through latest inexcusable effort, lose to shorthanded Spurs

The Phoenix Suns followed up Saturday's win over the San Antonio Spurs with Monday's offering being more of what we've come to expect.

17 hours ago

SAN ANTONIO, TX - MARCH 25: Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns drives past Julian Champagne #30 o...

Damon Allred

Bradley Beal exits Suns vs. Spurs with sprained right ring finger

Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal exited the loss to the San Antonio Spurs with an apparent finger injury on Monday.

17 hours ago

Jusuf Nurkic #20 of the Phoenix Suns dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the first half at Frost...

Damon Allred

Jusuf Nurkic won’t return for Suns vs. Spurs due to ankle sprain

Suns center Jusuf Nurkic left the game early in the second half against the Spurs on Monday with an ankle injury.

18 hours ago

Video: Could the Phoenix Suns catch the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed?

With 11 games left in the NBA regular season, Ron Wolfley and Luke Lapinski debate the chances of the Phoenix Suns catching the Los Angeles Clippers for the No. 4 seed.

22 hours ago

Victor Wembanyama defends Bradley Beal...

Arizona Sports

Victor Wembanyama out for Suns-Spurs with left ankle sprain

The San Antonio Spurs are listing star Victor Wembanyama as out for their game against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

1 day ago

