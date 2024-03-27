Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Beal exited Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ring finger with 2:51 remaining.

The Suns said X-rays on Beal’s finger were negative and the team will see how he responds to treatment. Both Beal and Nurkic did not practice on Tuesday.

Beal is averaging 17.9 points on 50.3% shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this year in 33 minutes per game. He has played in just 43 of the Suns’ 72 games this season due to back, ankle, nose and hamstring injuries.

Nurkic left the second half of Monday’s game with a right ankle sprain and was ruled out shortly after. Prior to exiting, he had six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 19 minutes.

Nurkic rolled his ankle on Sochans foot here pic.twitter.com/3tZPRQJQlu — Cage (@ridiculouscage) March 26, 2024

The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal and one block per game this season. Nurkic has missed only four games this season, but Phoenix is 0-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

The Suns (42-30) currently hold the 8th seed in the Western Conference and are hoping to avoid the play-in with 10 regular season games remaining.

Suns-Nuggets tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

