Suns’ Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic questionable for matchup vs. Nuggets

Mar 26, 2024, 7:43 PM

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at T...

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on March 14, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Suns 127-112. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal and center Jusuf Nurkic are listed as questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets.

Beal exited Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a sprained right ring finger with 2:51 remaining.

The Suns said X-rays on Beal’s finger were negative and the team will see how he responds to treatment. Both Beal and Nurkic did not practice on Tuesday.

Beal is averaging 17.9 points on 50.3% shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists this year in 33 minutes per game. He has played in just 43 of the Suns’ 72 games this season due to back, ankle, nose and hamstring injuries.

Nurkic left the second half of Monday’s game with a right ankle sprain and was ruled out shortly after. Prior to exiting, he had six points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 19 minutes.

The Bosnian big man is averaging 11.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists, one steal and one block per game this season. Nurkic has missed only four games this season, but Phoenix is 0-4 without him in the lineup, and three of the losses have come by double-digits.

The Suns (42-30) currently hold the 8th seed in the Western Conference and are hoping to avoid the play-in with 10 regular season games remaining.

Suns-Nuggets tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and can be heard on the Arizona Sports app, 98.7 and ArizonaSports.com.

