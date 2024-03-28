The Phoenix Suns are listing center Jusuf Nurkic questionable for a matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, as he continues to recover from a right ankle sprain.

Bradley Beal is no longer on the injury report after he played against the Denver Nuggets despite coming into the game questionable with a right finger sprain.

Oklahoma City guard and NBA MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doubtful to play, as he deals with a right quad contusion. He missed the Thunder’s six-point loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, just his second missed game of the year.

Beal scored 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting against Denver but tallied seven assists in nearly 37 minutes played. It was the first win of the Suns’ season without Nurkic in the lineup.

Phoenix was able to start the daunting final 10 games with a win but the challenges keep coming going from a 51-22 Nuggets team to a 50-22 Thunder team. It is also the fourth game in a five-game road trip.