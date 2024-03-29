Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort looked like a technician in his first NFL Draft — and it’s not just because the team-produced video made him look good.

It took more than a text or two for the then-first-year GM to move from the third overall pick, to 12th and then back up to sixth. Now with the fourth overall pick in 2024, there’s a possibility to do the down-and-up again if the Cardinals aren’t sold on Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or if he’s not still on the board.

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm in his second mock draft has Arizona trading with the Minnesota Vikings and their No. 11 pick and then back up to No. 8 in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

It allows Minnesota to take quarterback Drake Maye as the fourth quarterback in the first four picks.

For Arizona, it means jumping ahead of the Chicago Bears’ second first-round pick after they draft Caleb Williams first overall. That would help ensure the Cardinals can grab a receiver, and in this mock draft that’s Washington product Rome Odunze.

A year ago, GM Monti Ossenfort moved from No. 3 overall down to 12, then back up to 6 to acquire a much-needed bookend blocker (Paris Johnson Jr.). In this simulation, he pulls off a similar trick to target another big need: wide receiver. Jumping ahead of the Bears is the key here. Kyler Murray gets a promising WR1 candidate in Odunze, whom Daniel Jeremiah has compared to Larry Fitzgerald.

Arizona’s original trade with the Vikings also nets the Cardinals the No. 23 pick, which in the real world has been passed from Cleveland to Houston and then Minnesota.

In the mock world, Arizona selects Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean. From Edholm:

The second first-rounder Arizona would receive in my mock trade from above could be used on defensive help. Jonathan Gannon would love to add a multi-use piece in the secondary such as DeJean, who also could give the punt-return unit some juice. DeJean’s season-ending injury means he won’t work out until April 15, which leaves his projection a bit unclear right now.

Before we go, the Cardinals aren’t done moving and shaking in Edholm’s first-round mock.

They already own the 27th pick after the trade with Houston from last year’s No. 3 pick, and this time Arizona deals that to the Washington Commanders for a pair of early second-round picks at No. 36 and No. 40 overall.

Follow @kzimmermanaz

Presented By