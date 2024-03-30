The Arizona Diamondbacks presented National League championship rings to players, coaches and members of the front office from the 2023 team during a special pregame ceremony on Friday at Chase Field.

“It’s gonna be a special day for us,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said before Friday’s game. “We deserve that right. And we never have to give it back, ever. It’s ours for the rest of our lives. I’ve been a part of championship teams, and we came close. This is the second-best ring you can get in a baseball season. We’re proud of that and will forever be bonded. That group, the 2023 Diamondbacks will always be bonded in a very special way.”

The 10-karat yellow gold rings have 41 diamonds surrounding the team’s “A” logo to symbolize the 40-man roster and Lovullo.

The rings also feature four princess-cut diamonds centered around a baseball diamond that pay homage to the team’s four wins in the National League Championship Series. In total, the rings feature 85 round diamonds and 27 black onyx.

The ring is also adorned with “Embrace the Chaos,” the team’s slogan during its run to the World Series. The other side of the ring reads “We are the D-backs.”

We personally LOVE the #EmbraceTheChaos with the snakeskin on the side. 🐍🔥 pic.twitter.com/URfWcILwGB — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2024

Put a ring on it. 👊💍 pic.twitter.com/mUrC4lMNE7 — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 30, 2024

Former third baseman Evan Longoria returned to Chase Field to receive his NL championship ring alongside his former teammates. Longoria batted .223 in 74 games for the D-backs last season. During the postseason, he had four RBIs in 16 games. He became a free agent following the 2023 season.

Evan Longoria is back at Chase Field for the Diamondbacks receiving their NL championship rings. pic.twitter.com/LVJBrsUcqe — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 30, 2024

Longoria also tossed the ceremonial first pitch after the Diamondbacks received their rings.

“Evan had so much to do with the success of this team last year, the lessons he was teaching behind the scenes nobody knows about and I still don’t know about,” Lovullo said. “I’ll have casual conversations with players right now about ‘How did you learn that? Where did you hear about that?’ And they’ll say ‘Longo talked to me about it.’ And then just slowing his heartbeat down in a very tense September playoff race. He was able to be that calming force through the playoffs. I put him in the lineup because I wanted to be able to see him out there just to calm me down. He’s a special human being.”

When the Philadelphia Phillies come to town in a rematch of the 2023 NLCS, the first 20,000 fans will be given an NL Champions replica ring on Aug. 10. The first 20,000 fans in attendance on Friday were given an NL champions T-shirt.

The D-backs overcame a 2-0 and 3-2 series deficit against the Phillies in the 2023 NLCS to advance to their first World Series since 2001 before falling to the Texas Rangers in five games.

