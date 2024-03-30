Close
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. homers again in another D-backs rout vs. Rockies

Mar 29, 2024, 9:22 PM | Updated: 9:22 pm

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchic...

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks celebrates with third base coach Tony Perezchica #21 after hitting a solo home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Chase Field on March 29, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

BY ARIZONA SPORTS

BY ARIZONA SPORTS


The Arizona Diamondbacks are taking care of business against the Colorado Rockies, with a 7-3 win on Friday following up a 16-1 rout on Opening Day.

Several Arizona hitters are taking advantage to establish a rhythm off the rip, including Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who has homered in both games.

Gurriel’s second dinger of the season came right away, just like his first. The 385-foot solo shot in the first inning was followed by Christian Walker smacking one of his own.

One of Joc Pederson’s four hits was a RBI single in the third and then a four-run sixth was highlighted by a three-run bomb for center fielder Alek Thomas.

Pederson set a franchise record with those four hits in a D-backs debut. Ketel Marte also set one for a feat of back-to-back three-hit outings to begin the year.

D-backs starter Merrill Kelly allowed three hits in the first two innings, including a solo homer for Elias Diaz before sending down 15 straight Colorado hitters to hold off any potential dramatics.

Arizona now improves to 2-0 on the season and looks to sweep the Rockies over the weekend. Saturday’s matchup will see Tommy Henry get the nod while Brandon Pfaadt makes his first start of the season on Sunday. The Saturday first pitch is set for 5:10 p.m. and can be heard on ArizonaSports.com, the Arizona Sports app and 98.7.

