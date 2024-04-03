Close
PFF has wide receiver position among Cardinals’ biggest needs headed into 2024 NFL Draft

Apr 3, 2024, 10:41 AM

Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr....

Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes reacts prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers during the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


Arizona Sports

The Arizona Cardinals have addressed some needs during the 2024 NFL free agency period and but plugging holes continues into the 2024 NFL Draft after a 4-13 season.

Pro Football Focus’ Dalton Wasserman has the Cardinals’ biggest needs headed into this year’s draft as wide receiver, linebacker and cornerback.

They some nice weapons around Kyler Murray in Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Trey McBride. They are still searching for more weapons to lead that group. Despite recent trade rumors, the likely outcome is they will select the top wide receiver available in the draft. Linebacker and cornerback remain needs after Arizona ranked 32nd in overall grading at both positions last season. Mack Wilson is a solid signing at linebacker, but both positions figure to get attention early in the draft.

Which wide receivers could the Cardinals draft?

RELATED STORIES

The Cardinals will be looking to add wide receivers following Rondale Moore being traded to the Atlanta Falcons and losing No. 1 option Marquise Brown in free agency to the Kansas City Chiefs. With the fourth overall pick, Arizona has multiple options to pick from the receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Top receivers in this year’s draft include Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who was a finalist for the 2023 Heisman trophy, as well as LSU’s Malik Nabers and Washington’s Rome Odunze.

According to Pro Football Focus, Harrison is ranked first in this year’s receiver group and second among top players in the draft.

Which cornerbacks could the Cardinals draft?

The Cardinals did address the need of cornerback in free agency with the signing of Sean Murphy-Bunting to join young second-year pros Kei’Trel Clark, Garrett Williams and Starling Thomas.

If the team wants to address the cornerback position with its first pick or later in the draft, the team has options in Iowa’s Cooper DeJean, Toledo’s Quinyon Mitchell and Clemson’s Nate Wiggins.

According to Pro Football Focus, DeJean is ranked first among the cornerback in the draft and ninth of top players on the draft board.

Which linebackers could the Cardinals draft?

The Cardinals added to the position with the signing of former Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson to go with their linebacker group headed by Kyzir White.

In the draft, N.C. State’s Payton Wilson, Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper and Michigan’s Junior Colson are among some of the best prospects available.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson is ranked first amongst the group.

How many picks do the Cardinals have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Cardinals will enter the 2024 NFL draft with 11 draft picks, including two first-round picks at No. 4 and 27.

